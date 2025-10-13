Key takeaways
- Amazon is hiring 250,000 people this holiday season, including in rural communities across America.
- Regular full- and part-time employees earn an average of $23 per hour with benefits.
- Seasonal employees at Amazon earn over $19 per hour on average.
- New job opportunities are posted weekly from October through December—visit amazon.com/localjobs to get local job alerts.
Creating 250,000 job opportunities across the U.S.
The holidays are one of the most exciting times at Amazon—both because of the joy our customers feel, and because it's when we welcome thousands of new teammates into our network. This year, we're hiring for 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions throughout our fulfillment and transportation network across the U.S. Regular full- and part-time employees earn an average of $23 per hour with benefits, and seasonal employees can earn an average wage of over $19 per hour. Roles will be posted weekly from October through December on hiring.amazon.com.
We find that our seasonal roles are really popular—often filling up within minutes of being posted—because they meet different needs for so many different people. For some, it’s a few months of extra income to support their families during the holidays. For others, it’s the first step in building a new career path. Every year, we meet employees who started as seasonal hires and go on to become managers, trainers, or leaders across our buildings, and we love that people everywhere can make these jobs what they want them to be.
Seasonal roles offer great pay, flexible schedules, and the chance to be a part of a team that makes a real difference during the holidays. For those who then stay on in full-time roles, the opportunities expand even further, with access to a range of benefits including health care and education programs like Career Choice—where we’ll pre-pay tuition for our teammates to earn college degrees or certificates, helping them build their careers for the long term (whether with us or another company). Seasonal employees also see their pay go up significantly as they grow with us—someone who’s been with us for three years has already seen their pay go up an average of 18%.
Having built my own career from the front line in environments where people invested in one another, I know the power of opening doors, and it’s a privilege to see that play out here across our network. As we prepare for the busy holiday season, we look forward to welcoming 250,000 new teammates to our operations network. Together, we will continue building a workplace where today’s opportunities can grow into tomorrow’s careers.
Applying for a role at Amazon
This year we’re investing over $1 billion into additional pay and benefits for our fulfillment and transportation employees, bringing the average total compensation to more than $30 per hour when you include the value of their elected benefits. For those interested in more information about our benefits, visit hiring.amazon.com.
For those looking to make money with a part-time role in as little as 20 hours a week, a full-time seasonal position, or to start an Amazon career, check out our current openings at amazon.com/localjobs or text NEWJOB to 31432 to sign up for job alerts.
Open roles are posted throughout the holiday season and fill up quickly so be sure to check back for updates.
Curious about what goes on inside a fulfilment center? Sign up for a free tour of a building near you at amazontours.com. Candidates also can check out more information about benefits, pay, career advancement, and the culture at Amazon.