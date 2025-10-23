Future Ready 2030

helps address this by connecting education directly to real employment outcomes across every stage of the career journey. We’re inspiring K-12 students through programs like

Amazon Future Engineer

. We’re opening doors for early-career talent through

AWS Educate

programs that prepare students for cloud-based jobs, and apprenticeships like our

Mechatronics and Robotics program

, where graduates can earn up to 58% more per year than typical starting wages for entry-level roles. And, we’re continuing to upskill current employees through initiatives like

AWS Skill Builder

that help employees develop their cloud computing skills, and

Machine Learning University

, taught by more than 400 Amazon scientists passionate about sharing their expertise.