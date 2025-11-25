5 things you need to know about re:Invent, AWS’s biggest AI and cloud event of the year
Agentic AI will be a focus at AWS’s biggest annual cloud event, with news, keynotes, innovation talks and much more.
Key stories and announcements
From AI companions combating loneliness to quantum-safe security, Amazon's CTO predicts what's coming in the years ahead.
Amazon to invest up to $50 billion to expand AI and supercomputing infrastructure for US government agencies
Federal agencies will gain access to Amazon SageMaker AI, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Nova among other AI services from AWS.
Quick Suite helps you cut through the noise of fragmented information, siloed applications, and repetitive tasks to focus on what matters.
The collaborative infrastructure innovation delivers nearly half a million Trainium2 chips in record time, with Anthropic scaling to more than one million chips by the end of 2025.
The models include Anthropic’s most intelligent model with advanced opportunities for agentic AI and sophisticated coding for AWS customers, as well as their most efficient model.
From understanding models to creative content generation, the Amazon Nova family of foundation models is designed to meet customers’ needs.
Tour the micro metropolis where calculations run 24/7 and data commutes at light speed.
The subsea cable will create alternative data pathways between Maryland and County Cork, delivering fast and reliable cloud and AI services across the Atlantic.
Join AWS Cloud Institute, a virtual program that trains you to become a cloud developer in as little as 9 months
AWS’s structured virtual training program removes the guesswork from starting a career in the tech industry.
Denser, more powerful chips called for designing a completely custom liquid cooling system.
Amazon’s investment in its data center locations is helping create jobs, support economic growth, provide education and training opportunities, and much more.
Annapurna Labs’ unique approach to innovation pushes the limits of computer software and hardware development.
Amazon Bedrock AgentCore leads the announcements, alongside new listings in AWS Marketplace and a $100 million investment to boost agentic AI development.
Research shows that highly interactive, game-based learning leads to better knowledge outcomes.
AWS addresses the critical AI skills gap by enabling professionals at any level to develop valuable expertise for today's high-demand roles.
Advanced AI technology will transform handwritten notes and analog footage into a searchable database for scientists to gain deeper insights.