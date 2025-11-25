1 / 3

AWS re:Invent AWS logo illuminated above bustling tech conference floor

5 things you need to know about re:Invent, AWS’s biggest AI and cloud event of the year

Agentic AI will be a focus at AWS’s biggest annual cloud event, with news, keynotes, innovation talks and much more.

Key stories and announcements
Amazon CTO Dr. Werner Vogels sitting and presenting his tech predictions for 2026.
5 tech predictions for 2026 and beyond, according to Amazon CTO Dr. Werner Vogels
From AI companions combating loneliness to quantum-safe security, Amazon's CTO predicts what's coming in the years ahead.
AWS
Nov. 25, 2025
American flag waves over construction site of new building at sunset
Amazon to invest up to $50 billion to expand AI and supercomputing infrastructure for US government agencies
Federal agencies will gain access to Amazon SageMaker AI, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Nova among other AI services from AWS.
Company news
Nov. 24, 2025
gif of Amazon Quick Suite zoom in on enter button arrow
Meet Amazon Quick Suite: The agentic AI application reshaping how work gets done
Quick Suite helps you cut through the noise of fragmented information, siloed applications, and repetitive tasks to focus on what matters.
AWS
Oct. 9, 2025
A data center technician walking within a data center hall near UltraServers.
AWS activates Project Rainier: One of the world’s largest AI compute clusters comes online
The collaborative infrastructure innovation delivers nearly half a million Trainium2 chips in record time, with Anthropic scaling to more than one million chips by the end of 2025.
AWS
Oct. 29, 2025
Antrhopic's Claude 4.5 models available in Amazon Bedrock
Claude 4.5 models from Anthropic available in Amazon Bedrock
The models include Anthropic’s most intelligent model with advanced opportunities for agentic AI and sophisticated coding for AWS customers, as well as their most efficient model.
AWS
Nov. 24, 2025
Everything you need to know about Amazon nova
Everything you need to know about Amazon Nova
From understanding models to creative content generation, the Amazon Nova family of foundation models is designed to meet customers’ needs.
AWS
July 31, 2025
Annapurna Labs Trainium2 chip being held in two hands
A city in the palm of your hand: Exploring the intricate world of an Amazon Web Services chip
Tour the micro metropolis where calculations run 24/7 and data commutes at light speed.
AWS
Sept. 3, 2025
Transatlantic route between Maryland and County Cork on world map
AWS announces Fastnet, a dedicated high-capacity transatlantic cable connecting the US and Ireland
The subsea cable will create alternative data pathways between Maryland and County Cork, delivering fast and reliable cloud and AI services across the Atlantic.
AWS
Nov. 4, 2025
Subscribe to the Amazon News newsletter for breaking news and exclusive stories about Amazon delivered straight to you.
Subscribe now

Resources

  • Participants walking on in the hallway at AWS re:Invent.
    AWS Press Kit
    Resources available for press use, including photos and video collections.
  • Matt Garman, AWS CEO on stage at re:Invent 2024
    AWS re:Invent
    AWS’s biggest event of the year features keynote announcements, technical sessions, and learning opportunities where cloud pioneers and innovators develop solutions, from cloud migration to generative AI.
  • AWS employees meeting and reviewing a laptop device on a desk.
    Explore AWS
    Amazon Web Services is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, enabling customers to build almost anything they can imagine. We offer the greatest choice of innovative cloud capabilities and expertise on the most extensive global infrastructure, with industry-leading security, reliability, and performance.
More AWS news
A photo of a laptop device that displays AWS Cloud Institute on the home screen.
Join AWS Cloud Institute, a virtual program that trains you to become a cloud developer in as little as 9 months
AWS’s structured virtual training program removes the guesswork from starting a career in the tech industry.
AWS
Sept. 24, 2025
top down view of AWS liquid cooling system with technician hand/screwdriver in frame, diagonal view
Next-gen AI demands smarter cooling tech. Here's how AWS delivered it in just 11 months.
Denser, more powerful chips called for designing a completely custom liquid cooling system.
AWS
June 11, 2025
A data center technician pushing a cart inside an Amazon data center.
How Amazon helps data center communities thrive
Amazon’s investment in its data center locations is helping create jobs, support economic growth, provide education and training opportunities, and much more.
AWS
May 7, 2025
Two engineers examining computer components on workbench
Follow us into the lab where AWS designs custom chips
Annapurna Labs’ unique approach to innovation pushes the limits of computer software and hardware development.
AWS
May 28, 2025
Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS VP for Agentic AI, on stage at AWS Summit in New York 2025.
AWS announces new innovations for building AI agents at AWS Summit New York 2025
Amazon Bedrock AgentCore leads the announcements, alongside new listings in AWS Marketplace and a $100 million investment to boost agentic AI development.
AWS
July 16, 2025
An image showing an AWS game-based training experience.
AWS offers 9 game-based training experiences to power up your cloud skills
Research shows that highly interactive, game-based learning leads to better knowledge outcomes.
AWS
Nov. 12, 2025
xxx
Build your AI career path with AWS's new certification and hands-on learning experiences
AWS addresses the critical AI skills gap by enabling professionals at any level to develop valuable expertise for today's high-demand roles.
AWS
Nov. 12, 2025
Jane Goodall
AWS teams up with Jane Goodall Institute to digitize six decades of primate research
Advanced AI technology will transform handwritten notes and analog footage into a searchable database for scientists to gain deeper insights.
AWS
Nov. 6, 2025

Read more >