Key takeaways
- Fastnet adds to AWS's global fiber optic network, spanning Earth to the Moon and back more than 11 times.
- The system delivers 320+ terabits per second—enough to stream 12.5 million HD films simultaneously.
- This new route strengthens network resilience, reducing service disruption risks for AWS customers.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced Fastnet, a new state-of-the-art transatlantic subsea fiber optic cable system connecting Maryland, U.S., and County Cork, Ireland. When operational in 2028, Fastnet will add vital diversity for customers by building a new data pathway with unique landing points, keeping services running even if other undersea cables encounter issues. This enhanced network resilience will improve global connectivity and meet rising demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).
Increasing resilience through system diversity
Fastnet is a dedicated transatlantic cable system designed with two strategic landing points that deliver critical route diversity away from traditional cable corridors.
This strategic placement strengthens the network in two ways: it provides backup routes if other cables encounter issues, and it creates a network design for growing demands in cloud computing, AI, and edge applications that use AWS services such as Amazon CloudFront and AWS Global Accelerator.
The Fastnet system incorporates advanced optical switching branching unit technology, engineered to accommodate future topology needs. This state-of-the-art unit is strategically positioned on the cable route, enabling seamless redirection of data to future landing points as network demands evolve. This scalable architecture is specifically designed to handle growing AI traffic loads, allowing customers to rapidly expand their data demands while the system adapts to accommodate future growth.
Fastnet is designed for long-term reliability and performance. The system combines robust cable armoring with additional layers of protective steel wires in nearshore areas to protect against natural and human activity.
With a design capacity exceeding 320 terabits per second (Tbps), Fastnet will integrate directly into AWS’s comprehensive global network. To put this capacity in perspective, the system could transmit the entire digitized Library of Congress three times every second, or stream 12.5 million high definition (HD) films simultaneously. This integration enables rapid data rerouting and multiple layers of redundancy, helping ensure uninterrupted operations for customers.
Unlike the public internet, where each networking device makes routing decisions with limited network visibility, AWS's centralized, real-time traffic monitoring system has complete visibility into every link within the global network. This system implements millions of daily optimizations to ensure customer traffic always uses the most available and performant path, avoiding congestion and other issues before they impact applications.
Through Fastnet, customers benefit from secured long-term capacity and rapidly scalable bandwidth for their most critical operations, from generative AI and cloud-native applications to advanced research, transatlantic business connectivity, and international commerce. This investment in network diversity helps ensure customers can reliably access their cloud resources, with the flexibility to quickly expand capacity as their demands grow.
Driving community development
Infrastructure projects of this scale succeed when they're built in partnership with communities. From day one, AWS has worked closely with local organizations, nonprofits, and residents in both Maryland and County Cork to understand what success looks like for them.
As part of our commitment to these communities, we are establishing Community Benefit Funds for both Maryland's Eastern Shore and the local community in County Cork. We will work directly with stakeholders to identify and support initiatives that address each community's unique needs and priorities. These community-driven funds could support a range of local initiatives, such as sustainability and environmental programs, health and well-being services, Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) education, future workforce development, economic development and leadership training, inclusion and diversity initiatives, and programs addressing homelessness and hunger.
“Amazon’s new Fastnet transatlantic subsea cable represents a vote of confidence in Ireland’s digital future, helping to enable the next wave of innovation in cloud computing and artificial intelligence,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin. “By linking County Cork to Maryland in the United States, Ireland will become a true gateway to Europe for submarine telecommunications cables. This investment will enhance our global connectivity, reinforce the resilience of critical digital infrastructure, and strengthen our economic competitiveness.”
“Building Maryland’s first-ever subsea fiber cable is an achievement bigger than broadband connectivity—it’s about securing Maryland’s status as a global hub for innovation, job creation, and high-tech investment,” said Wes Moore, Governor of Maryland. “To grow our economy, we need to prioritize industries of the future. That is exactly what this project helps us deliver, in partnership with leaders with deep local ties and robust commitment to community engagement.”
Building the next generation of global infrastructure
AWS's global infrastructure spans 38 Geographic Regions and 120 Availability Zones, with announced plans for 10 more Availability Zones and 3 more AWS Regions, connected by over 9 million kilometers of terrestrial and subsea fiber optic cabling, enough to reach from Earth to the Moon and back more than 11 times, with built-in redundancy at every layer.
The AWS network features automated network management tools that continuously monitor network health and automatically resolve 96% of network events without human intervention through services such as Elastic Load Balancing, Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling, and Amazon CloudWatch. Our real-time traffic monitoring system ensures customer traffic always uses the most available and performant path.
As digital services continue to become increasingly integral to the global economy, organizations depend on consistent, uninterrupted access to cloud services for their most mission-critical operations. The ability to maintain seamless connectivity across geographies isn't just about speed—it's about having secure and reliable paths for data to flow between continents.
Since 2006, AWS has invested significantly in building and operating the world's most secure, reliable, and extensive cloud infrastructure. Fastnet marks a major milestone in this ongoing commitment and represents more than just a cable system; it delivers infrastructure upon which the global internet travels, allowing people to utilize the modern technologies that have become integrated into their daily lives.
By enhancing diversity and resilience, expanding network capacity, and investing in local communities, AWS continues to build the foundation for the next generation of cloud computing and digital innovation.
For more information about AWS Global Infrastructure, visit aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure.
