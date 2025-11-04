As part of our commitment to these communities, we are establishing Community Benefit Funds for both Maryland's Eastern Shore and the local community in County Cork. We will work directly with stakeholders to identify and support initiatives that address each community's unique needs and priorities. These community-driven funds could support a range of local initiatives, such as sustainability and environmental programs, health and well-being services, Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) education, future workforce development, economic development and leadership training, inclusion and diversity initiatives, and programs addressing homelessness and hunger.