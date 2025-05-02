Recent Updates
Amazon, Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), and the Loudoun Education Foundation (LEF) celebrated a significant milestone in STEM education with the opening of four new Amazon Think Big Corners in elementary schools across the county. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at Potowmack Elementary School on April 29 marked the official launch of these innovative learning spaces.
The Think Big Corners, now established at Potowmack, Forest Grove, Frederick Douglass, and Guilford elementary schools, are designed to provide students with hands-on STEM learning experiences. These mini labs are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including 3D printers and specialized supplies, fostering creativity and building crucial technical skills among young learners.
"LCPS and its Science office are thrilled to partner with Amazon in developing Think Big Corners. This initiative, a collaborative effort between four elementary schools and the Science office, aims to enhance STEM learning experiences for all students," said Darielle Timothy, Science Supervisor at Loudoun County Public Schools. "These dedicated spaces will facilitate additional STEM lessons and problem-based learning activities, encouraging students to devise innovative solutions to global challenges."
In addition to the four Think Big Corners, Amazon introduced the first Think Big Mobile Van in the region, which will travel throughout Northern Virginia, bringing STEM education to an even broader range of students. The mobile platform will visit schools and community events, ensuring that more children have access to these valuable learning opportunities regardless of their location.
The initiative builds upon the success of the Amazon Think Big Space launched at Simpson Middle School in Leesburg, VA in 2022, which continues to serve as a computer science training hub for teachers and a creative learning environment for all students. As part of its commitment to empowering educators, Amazon will host in-person training sessions for teachers in these workspaces, as well as creative workshops for students.
This comprehensive approach ensures that both students and teachers have the support and resources they need to succeed in STEM education. These new Think Big Corners and the Think Big Mobile Van reflect Amazon's ongoing dedication to building meaningful community partnerships, supporting educators, and providing equitable access to STEM learning opportunities for all students in Northern Virginia.