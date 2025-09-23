Explore our U.S. STEM Education programs
Ages: 13+
AWS Educate is open to any individual, regardless of where they are in their education, technical experience, or career journey. Simplify your journey into cloud computing and AI with AWS Educate—your free, curated learning path to in-demand tech skills.
Ages: 18+
AWS Skills Centers are in-person learning centers designed to bring cloud computing to life for individual learners or prospective learners in their local communities. Each location features a Cloud Discovery Space with interactive exhibits showcasing real-world applications of cloud computing and has fully equipped classrooms that offer free, instructor-led training.
Ages: 18+
AWS re/Start is a cohort-based workforce development training program that prepares individuals for careers in the cloud and connects them to potential employers. A technology background is not required to apply. The program is free to the learner and focused on helping unemployed or underemployed individuals launching a new career. Through coursework and hands-on labs, using real world scenarios, learners can gain the technical skills they need for entry to mid-level cloud roles. AWS re/Start also provides learners with professional skills training like resume and interview coaching to prepare them for employer meetings and job interviews.
Ages: Higher education students
The AWS Internet Infrastructure Workshop (IIW) is an 80-hour program that exposes students to career possibilities, engages them with hands-on experiences and tours, and propels them into next steps that can include apprenticeship, additional training, and employment.
Ages: High school students
Amazon JumpStart is a youth apprenticeship program that employs emerging talent from high schools in underserved communities. Designed to complement in-classroom learning, the program hosts apprentices to work as paid, part-time employees. They get on-the-job learning experience and accelerate their future career prospects.
Ages: 18+
AWS Cloud Clubs are student-led user groups available worldwide for post-secondary level students and independent learners. Run by Developer Relations at AWS, Cloud Club membership is open to any learner aged 18+. Join a Cloud Club near you or apply to be a captain in one of our biannual cohorts!
Ages: 8-24
The AWS Girls' Tech Series inspires and motivates girls and young women, ages 8-24, to pursue interests and careers in technology. It encourages future female builders to Think Big and use STEAM to ignite their imaginations, participate in fun and engaging workshops, and explore exciting careers in technology.
Ages: 8-18
Career Tours is a gamified, virtual field trip program that pulls back the curtain on the careers of the future by showcasing the real-life people and cutting-edge technology behind Amazon’s innovations.
Ages: Secondary and higher education learners
AWS Academy provides higher education institutions with a free, ready-to-teach cloud computing curriculum that prepares students to pursue industry-recognized certifications and in-demand cloud jobs. AWS Academy curriculum helps educators stay at the forefront of AWS Cloud innovation so that they can equip students with the skills they need to get hired in one of the fastest-growing industries.
Ages: Middle school students
The We Build It Better program lays a foundation for students to understand the process of developing a new product and equipping them with the skills to design and create an innovative solution to a real-world industry-based challenge.
Ages: High school
Description: Learn to code your own Alexa Skill, no Amazon device required. Through Alexa Skills Inventor, teachers can sign up to utilize provided lesson plans and video training to teach their students the basics of voice AI and to code their own space-themed Alexa Skills.
Ages: High school seniors
At Amazon, supporting underserved students in their computer science education is not only important to us–it’s imperative to building a diverse tech industry and future. Our Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship program provides students with an opportunity to upgrade their careers with a $40,000 scholarship, plus an offer to complete a paid summer internship at Amazon.
Ages: Teachers
The Amazon Future Engineer Teacher Ambassador Program exists as a paid fellowship experience designed to increase access to computer science and technology for all students and teachers. Teachers from across the United States representing a diverse range of grades, regions, and communities are selected annually for a two-year cohort experience with curated equity by design professional development and industry access to Amazon.
Ages: Teachers
We fund introductory and Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science (CS) courses through two College Board endorsed providers, Code.org and ProjectSTEM. Schools can select either provider depending on course needs and will receive teacher professional development and curriculum as part of their sponsorship. All teachers receive additional Amazon Future Engineer benefits including materials to market their CS courses to underrepresented students, a paid professional membership to Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA).
Ages: 18+
The AWS AI and ML Scholars program expands access to foundational AI & ML education for underserved learners globally. Through a two-phase structure, learners participate in an open Challenge Phase focused on Gen AI fundamentals, with top performers earning spots in advanced learning opportunities. The program combines AWS-powered hands-on experiences with latest learning content, creating pathways to careers in AI and ML.
Ages: Teachers
Amazon Future Engineer partners with non-profit BootUp Professional Development (PD) to bring computer science-specific teacher PD and curriculum to underserved school districts across the country. The program provides everything school districts need to implement a sustainable computer science initiative. This includes, over a three year period, eight onsite (or virtual) professional development workshops, ongoing model teaching and coaching, curricula and teacher lesson plans, and an online Instructional Coach Course to ensure the sustainability of the program. Districts receive BootUp’s project-based curriculum, which uses the free coding platforms Scratch and Scratch Jr. The curriculum remains free in perpetuity.
