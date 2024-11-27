Page overview
'Christmas with the Kranks'
In this comedy, Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis co-star as a married couple who decide to skip the usual Christmas festivities since their daughter is away. But when she decides to come home at the last minute, they must rush to get the holiday set up for her.
This critically acclaimed film, which stars Paul Giamatti and Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, follows a group of students who don’t have anywhere to go for the holidays—plus the staff who are tasked to chaperone them at their New England boarding school.
With a star-studded cast, this modern holiday classic chronicles Christmas at the Stone family compound in Connecticut when eldest son Everett (Dermot Mulroney) brings home his fiancée (Sarah Jessica Parker) to meet his bohemian family. Hoping to win their approval, the strait-laced Meredith summons her sister Julie (Claire Danes) for backup, which triggers further complications.
In this family saga, a retired engineer (Danny Glover) prepares to celebrate the holiday season with his four grown children for the first time since their mother’s death. As the widower and the grief-stricken siblings face the ups and downs of their personal lives under the same roof, they adjust to a new reality without their beloved matriarch.
When a shy, unassuming department-store clerk (Queen Latifah) finds out she has a rare brain condition, she leaves behind her humble life in New Orleans to live large in the Czech Republic in the few weeks she thinks she has left. Free of inhibitions and determined to seize the day, Georgia attracts the attention of politicians, businessmen, world-renowned chefs, and even the man she’s always admired from afar.
To heal from their respective breakups, an Englishwoman (Kate Winslet) and an American (Cameron Diaz) swap homes for a fresh start for the holidays. On opposite sides of the Atlantic, the two women meet new friends, lovers, and mentors in their new environments.
A contemporary Christmas staple, this romantic comedy, which features a who’s-who of British stage and screen actors, examines all the different types of love as an intertwined group of Londoners—including a rock musician, a recent widower, a lovelorn graphic designer, and even the Prime Minister—prepare to celebrate the holiday.
Getting together for the first time in years, a group of college friends—with Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, and more reprising their roles from The Best Man—gather for a joyful holiday reunion, only to find that long-simmering rivalries, romances, and secrets are revealed.
Directed by Michael Curtiz, this American musical film stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as a song-and-dance team during the height of World War II in Europe. When the duo meets a singing sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen), sparks fly against a backdrop of the songs of Irving Berlin.
This Christmas classic starring James Stewart and Donna Reed has inspired holiday films worldwide in the decades since its 1946 release. Loosely based on A Christmas Carol and directed by Frank Capra, It’s a Wonderful Life shows one man what life could have been like had he never existed.
In this modern holiday classic, Bruce Willis plays a New York police detective who goes up against a terrorist takeover in a Los Angeles skyscraper during a Christmas Eve party.