Villeneuve is an Academy Award®-nominated French-Canadian filmmaker whose masterful worldbuilding and unique visuals have established him as one of the premier directors working today. With

Dune: Part One

, Denis Villeneuve further expanded his legacy as a visionary director, transforming Frank Herbert’s epic source material into cinematic brilliance. The film garnered six Academy Awards® and received multiple guild and critics' awards, including nominations from the Critics' Choice Awards, Producers Guild, Directors Guild, Writers Guild, and BAFTA. It also earned praise from AFI, NBR and numerous international critics’ associations which honored it for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. His latest triumph,

Dune: Part Two

, released to critical acclaim in March 2024, expanded this universe with new cast members Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken joining the ensemble. The sequel achieved massive box office success, surpassing $700 million worldwide, while also earning prestigious accolades including two Academy Awards®, a Critics' Choice Award, and nominations from the BAFTA Awards, Producers Guild, and Writers Guild. The film received additional accolades from AFI and critics circles worldwide for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. With the film’s Oscar® nomination for Best Picture,

Dune

becomes the fourth franchise in history to have its first two films nominated for Best Picture, joining

The Godfather

,

Avatar

and

Lord of the Rings

. Additional directing credits include

Blade Runner

2049

,

Arrival

,

Sicario

,

Prisoners

,

Enemy

and

Incendies

. Three out of Villeneuve’s four last films have been nominated for Academy Awards® for Best Picture, including

Arrival

which also earned him a Best Director nomination.