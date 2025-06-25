Amazon MGM Studios today announced that Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond film. Additionally, Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer. As previously announced, Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers.
Villeneuve commented, “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”
Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, commented, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From Blade Runner 2049 to Arrival to the Dune films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”
Pascal and Heyman commented, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”
Villeneuve is an Academy Award®-nominated French-Canadian filmmaker whose masterful worldbuilding and unique visuals have established him as one of the premier directors working today. With Dune: Part One, Denis Villeneuve further expanded his legacy as a visionary director, transforming Frank Herbert’s epic source material into cinematic brilliance. The film garnered six Academy Awards® and received multiple guild and critics' awards, including nominations from the Critics' Choice Awards, Producers Guild, Directors Guild, Writers Guild, and BAFTA. It also earned praise from AFI, NBR and numerous international critics’ associations which honored it for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. His latest triumph, Dune: Part Two, released to critical acclaim in March 2024, expanded this universe with new cast members Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken joining the ensemble. The sequel achieved massive box office success, surpassing $700 million worldwide, while also earning prestigious accolades including two Academy Awards®, a Critics' Choice Award, and nominations from the BAFTA Awards, Producers Guild, and Writers Guild. The film received additional accolades from AFI and critics circles worldwide for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. With the film’s Oscar® nomination for Best Picture, Dune becomes the fourth franchise in history to have its first two films nominated for Best Picture, joining The Godfather, Avatar and Lord of the Rings. Additional directing credits include Blade Runner2049, Arrival, Sicario, Prisoners, Enemy and Incendies. Three out of Villeneuve’s four last films have been nominated for Academy Awards® for Best Picture, including Arrival which also earned him a Best Director nomination.
In 2022, Amazon acquired MGM, including a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. In March 2025, Amazon MGM Studios closed a new joint venture with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the terms of which call for Amazon MGM Studios to gain creative control of the James Bond intellectual property rights.
Villeneuve is represented by CAA, Carlos Goodman, and ID.
Pictured in photo: Denis Villeneuve (left) and Tanya Lapointe (right)
