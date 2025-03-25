Bond reunites Pascal with Amazon MGM Studios. She is currently in post-production on the studio’s upcoming Phil Lord- and Christopher Miller-directed

Project Hail Mary

, starring Ryan Gosling, which the studio is releasing on March 20, 2026. Previously for Amazon MGM, she produced the Luca Guadagnino-directed

Challengers,

starring Zendaya. Along with Lord and Miller, she is producing the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video streaming series,

Spider-Noir

, starring Nicolas Cage. Upcoming, she is producing

Narnia

alongside Mark Gordon, which Greta Gerwig is directing for Netflix, as well as Noah Baumbach’s

Jay Kelly

, alongside David Heyman, starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler, also for Netflix.