Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have come aboard to produce Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming James Bond film. Pascal will produce the film via Pascal Pictures, and Heyman will produce via Heyday Films.
“We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility,” said Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti. “Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.”
“James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema,” said Amy Pascal and David Heyman. “We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”
Bond reunites Pascal with Amazon MGM Studios. She is currently in post-production on the studio’s upcoming Phil Lord- and Christopher Miller-directed Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, which the studio is releasing on March 20, 2026. Previously for Amazon MGM, she produced the Luca Guadagnino-directed Challengers, starring Zendaya. Along with Lord and Miller, she is producing the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video streaming series, Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage. Upcoming, she is producing Narnia alongside Mark Gordon, which Greta Gerwig is directing for Netflix, as well as Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, alongside David Heyman, starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler, also for Netflix.
Pascal is best known for her work on the Spider-Man franchise, serving as a producer on the last three Spider-Man movies, starring Tom Holland, with the fourth movie, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, starting production this summer. She has also produced the Spider-Verse movies, with production currently under way for the third movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
David Heyman produced all eight film adaptations of J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter books, as well as the three Fantastic Beasts films. Among his other credits are Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern, Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity, starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as the Paul King-directed Paddington, Paddington 2, and Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet.
Heyman is currently in pre-production on the Harry Potter television series. He is in post-production on Taika Waititi's adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguru’s Klara and the Sun, starring Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, as well as Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, which he is producing alongside Amy Pascal, starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler.
Pictured in photo: Amy Pascal (left) and David Heyman (right)
Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images
