The teaser for Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), the highly anticipated Spanish film and most popular international Amazon Original on Prime Video, is out with a sneak peek from the final chapter of the trilogy, based on the New York Times best-selling books by Mercedes Ron.
When can I watch ‘Culpa Nuestra’ on Prime Video?
Culpa Nuestra will premiere exclusively in October on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
What is ‘Culpa Nuestra’ about?
In the third and final installment, which follows Culpa Mía (My Fault) and Culpa Tuya (Your Fault), Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) come together for a long-awaited reunion after their breakup at the wedding of Jenna (Eva Ruiz) and Lion (Víctor Varona). Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable barrier between them.
Nick, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and Noah, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smolders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment?
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Culpa Nuestra’?
Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es hoy, Hit) bring the beloved characters of Noah and Nick to life one last time. The returning cast includes Marta Hazas (Días mejores, Pequeñas coincidencias), Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?), Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo (Amores perros, Veneno), Gabriela Andrada (Los protegidos ADN, Los herederos de la tierra), Álex Béjar (Élite, Al fondo hay sitio), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de plata), Felipe Londoño (Entrevías, Perfil falso), and welcoming Fran Morcillo (Money Heist) as Simon.
Culpa Nuestra is directed by Domingo González.
What else is on Prime Video?
You can watch the first two films in the trilogy, Culpa Mía (My Fault) and Culpa Tuya (Your Fault), on Prime Video. There are also films and series like My Fault: London, The Idea of You, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Marry My Husband included with a Prime membership. Viewers can choose among different languages for subtitle or audio options across many of our titles, and Prime Video also offers AI-aided dubbing on select licensed movies and series that would not have been dubbed otherwise.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
