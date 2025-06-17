Key takeaways
- The final 11 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty stream on Prime Video on July 16.
- In Season 3, Belly will spend another summer at Cousins Beach after her junior year of college.
- The third and final season includes many returning faces and several new cast members.
Prime Video’s hit drama The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning for Season 3, which means it’s the perfect time to get to know the crew at Cousins Beach before the show’s final season.
The series is about the relationships between a group of teenage friends, as well as the adult friendship forged between their mothers—and how it all comes to a head in a lovely Massachusetts beach house at Cousins Beach every summer. The heart of the story follows teenager Isabel “Belly” Conklin and her love of two brothers, Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney).
But along with Belly and the Fisher brothers, there are a few other key players fans might need to know before diving into Season 3.
The Summer I Turned Pretty returns with 11 new episodes this July, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The show is based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, with Season 2 more than doubling the viewership from Season 1.
Here’s everyone fans will need to know about the cast and characters from The Summer I Turned Pretty ahead of Season 3.
Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin (Lola Tung)
Teenager “Belly” Conklin is the girl at the heart of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the story is often narrated from her perspective. Belly, her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman), and her mother Laurel (Jackie Chung) spend their summers at the beach house of longtime family friend Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard), located in Cousins Beach, Massachusetts. Belly has had a crush on Susannah’s son Conrad (Christopher Briney) for as long as she can remember, and in the summer chronicled in Season 1, Belly is on the verge of her 16th birthday and has matured to a point where Conrad and his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) start to see her as more than just a friend.
Belly is played by Lola Tung, a relative newcomer to the acting business. Her role in The Summer I Turned Pretty was her breakout, though she has had some prior theater experience. Up next, Tung is set for a role in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer film.
Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney)
The oldest son of Susannah, Conrad can be aloof and introvertive at times. Conrad and his family spend their summers in Cousins Beach each year with Belly and her family. With Belly an older teenager in Season 1, Conrad comes to see her as more of a peer and realizes he also has feelings for her throughout Seasons 1 and 2 of the series. Conrad often winds up at odds with his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) throughout the first two seasons, as the two realize they both have feelings for Belly.
Conrad is played by Christopher Briney, who before landing his role in The Summer I Turned Pretty had roles in the films Dalíland and Mean Girls (2024).
Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno)
Conrad’s younger brother, Jeremiah, is still older than Belly, but the closeness in age led to Jeremiah and Belly being close friends throughout their childhood. As Belly grows up, Jeremiah comes to realize he also has feelings for her—despite Belly’s crush on Conrad. Jeremiah is more extroverted, and isn’t afraid to let Belly know about his feelings, with the two sharing a passionate kiss during Season 1 and eventually dating by the end of Season 2.
Conrad is played by Gavin Casalegno, who has had roles in Walker and The Vampire Diaries.
Steven Conklin (Sean Kaufman)
Steven is Belly’s older brother, and has grown up as close friends with Conrad and Jeremiah, spending their summers in Cousins Beach. Steven is incredibly bright and top of his class in high school, and preparing for college. He has a brief romantic moment with Belly’s friend Taylor (Rain Spencer) in Season 1, and by Season 2, he comes to realize he has real feelings for Taylor. The two start to date by the end of Season 2, just as Steven prepares to leave for college.
Steven is played by Sean Kaufman, whom fans may recognize from previous roles in Manifest, Walker, and FBI: Most Wanted.
Laurel Park (Jackie Chung)
Laurel is the mother of Belly and Steven, and best friends with Susannah. Laurel’s and Susannah’s families have spent their summers at Cousins Beach for as long as the kids can remember. Laurel struggles with the grief of losing Susannah after Susannah dies between the show’s first and second seasons in the wake of a cancer diagnosis. Laurel is a successful author, and her most recent book is a memoir about Susannah and the friendship they forged, which she wrote as a way to process her own grief.
Laurel is played by Jackie Chung, who has had roles in Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.
Taylor (Rain Spencer)
Taylor, Belly’s best friend, travels to Cousins Beach to visit with Belly during her summers there. Outgoing and popular, Taylor plays volleyball along with Belly. She has had a crush on Belly’s older brother, Steven, for several years, and she and Steven eventually start to date in Season 2.
Taylor is played by Rain Spencer, who has appeared in Good Girl Jane and The Super Man.
Other characters to know from Seasons 1 and 2
Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard)
The owner of the house at Cousins Beach, Susannah is best friends with Laurel. She is the mother of Conrad and Jeremiah who, after a short battle with cancer in Season 1, passes away before the start of Season 2.
Cam (David Iacono)
Cam is a brief romantic interest for Belly early in Season 1, but quickly becomes a friend after Belly’s feelings for the Fisher brothers come to the surface. Cam recurs across the show’s first two seasons as a friend to Belly and the Fishers.
Julia (Kyra Sedgwick)
Julia is Susannah’s sister, and fans learn in Season 2 she also owns the beach house after Susannah’s passing. Julia spends much of Season 2 preparing to sell the beach house, until Conrad and Jeremiah convince their father to purchase the house and keep it in their family in their mother’s memory.
Skye (Elsie Fisher)
Skye is Julia’s child, and a cousin to Conrad and Jeremiah. The two visit Cousins Beach, and Skye reconnects with Conrad and Jeremiah and becomes friends with Belly, Cam, and Taylor across Season 2.
Adam Fisher (Tom Everett Scott)
Adam Fisher is Susannah’s husband and father to Conrad and Jeremiah. In Season 2, the boys petition Adam to buy the beach house from Julia to keep it within their family. He finally relents by the end of the season, and agrees to purchase the home for the boys.
John Conklin (Colin Ferguson)
John Conklin, Laurel’s ex-husband, is the father to Belly and Steven.
Fresh faces to look for in Season 3
The third season will debut series regulars Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly.
Other new cast members include Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino.
