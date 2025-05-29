Belly is grief-stricken and heartbroken, as she and Conrad have since broken up. Jeremiah continues to harbor feelings for Belly that have turned to resentment at times in the year since the events of the previous season. But when Conrad goes missing from college, Belly and Jeremiah reconnect to find him—only to realize he’s returned to Cousins Beach in an effort to save the beach house, which is on the verge of being sold by Susannah’s estranged sister Julia.