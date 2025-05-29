Summertime means one thing: It’s time to make a return trip to Cousins Beach for the third and final season of the hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty.
The Amazon Original series will return July 16 with an 11-episode season and premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The show is based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, with Season 2 more than doubling the viewership from Season 1 as fans flocked to Cousins Beach to see what would happen next.
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.
Who stars in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?
The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin; Christopher Briney as Belly’s lifelong crush Conrad Fisher; Gavin Casalegno as Conrad’s younger brother Jeremiah Fisher; Sean Kaufman as Belly’s brother Steven Conklin; Jackie Chung as Belly and Steven’s mother Laurel Park; and Rain Spencer as Belly’s best friend Taylor.
Additional cast members in the first two seasons of the series included Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, David Iacono as Belly’s first boyfriend Cam, Elsie Fisher as Conrad and Jeremiah’s cousin Skye, Kyra Sedgwick as Conrad and Jeremiah’s aunt Julia, Colin Ferguson as Belly and Steven’s father John Conklin, and Tom Everett Scott as Conrad and Jeremiah’s father Adam Fisher.
What to know about Season 1 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty introduced viewers to the world of Belly and her annual summer trips to Cousins Beach, where she and her family would stay at Susannah’s beach house with her and her two sons. The children have all grown up together, but in the summer just before Belly turns 16, she has blossomed and found herself in a burgeoning love triangle with Susannah’s two sons Conrad and Jeremiah.
Much of the season follows Belly as she navigates her complicated relationships between Conrad and Jeremiah, while also preparing for a debutante ball in Cousins Beach. Jeremiah is supposed to be her date, but when he is unavailable, Conrad steps in for Belly’s final dance.
After examining her feelings for both Conrad and Jeremiah, brothers, Belly eventually decides she wants to be with her lifelong crush Conrad. But things aren’t that simple, as the teens all soon learn that Susannah is dying of cancer, and wanted this final beach trip to try and have one final, perfect summer.
Season 1 ends with Belly and Conrad together, with Susannah attempting an experimental cancer treatment as she agrees to not give up hope in the wake of her illness.
What to know about Season 2 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
Season 2 picks up a year after the end of Season 1, with flashbacks showing what happened over the last year. Viewers learn that Susannah lost her battle with cancer and has since passed away, a tragedy that has left a scar on both families with summer now looming.
Belly is grief-stricken and heartbroken, as she and Conrad have since broken up. Jeremiah continues to harbor feelings for Belly that have turned to resentment at times in the year since the events of the previous season. But when Conrad goes missing from college, Belly and Jeremiah reconnect to find him—only to realize he’s returned to Cousins Beach in an effort to save the beach house, which is on the verge of being sold by Susannah’s estranged sister Julia.
Belly’s brother Steven and her best friend Taylor soon join them, as the teens look to find ways to potentially stop Aunt Julia from selling the beach house, and to reconnect with one another during the process.
Following some discussion with their father, Conrad and Jeremiah are able to convince him to move some assets around and purchase the house to keep it in the family—preserving their summer home and the memories of Susannah.
Belly’s feelings eventually rekindle with Jeremiah, and even after Conrad admits he still has feelings for her, Belly chooses Jeremiah. Finally processing the passing of Susannah, Belly starts to pull out from a depression that has lingered for months, rejoining her school volleyball team and finding happiness with Jeremiah.
What is Season 3 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ about?
Season 3 will be the the series’s longest yet, with 11 episodes.
It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.
Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon MGM Studios and wiip.
