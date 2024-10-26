The highly anticipated new adaptation, starring Sarah Catherine Hook and Zac Burgess as a pair of ruthless stepsiblings, debuts exclusively on Prime Video.
Whether you’re a fan of the 1999 film or new to this tale of drama, sex, and scandal, Cruel Intentions is a fresh take on an age-old challenge: preserving power and reputation by any means necessary. The new series will debut on November 21 exclusively on Prime Video, and the trailer is now available to watch.
Cruel Intentions takes place at the elite Manchester College in Washington, D.C., where the conniving Caroline Mertueil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) will do anything to stay atop the social hierarchy. Following a hazing incident that threatens to bring down the Greek system, the stepsiblings will do whatever they can to preserve their influence, even seducing Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), the daughter of the vice president of the U.S.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Cruel Intentions’?
From co-showrunners Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher, Cruel Intentions is an eight-episode series produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film. In addition to Hook, Burgess, and Smith, the Prime Video cast includes Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas, Brooke Lena Johnson, Claire Forlani, Jon Tenney, Zeke Goodman, and more.
