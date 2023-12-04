The highly anticipated fourth season of the Emmy-nominated hit drama series The Boys is coming to Prime Video in 2024.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures. The upcoming season will be included with a Prime membership. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

In Season Four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office—and Butcher, who has only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The team is fed up with his lies—but with the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

How to watch ‘The Boys’ on Prime Video

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to The Boys, alongside a vast library of movies, series, live sports, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

There’s an impressive library of movies and series to dive into on Prime Video. Series like Upload, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Dead Ringers, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and The Summer I Turned Pretty are there waiting for you to explore. There are plenty of movies, as well, including Red, White & Royal Blue, and AIR.

The entire collection is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there's a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish.

