Fans of the hit Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea and the American dramedy series Ugly Betty, rejoice! Betty la Fea—a new series premiering on Prime Video on July 19, picks up Betty’s story 20 years later when she’s a successful woman, mother, and wife.

While an empowered and wiser Betty works hard on rebuilding her relationship with her teenage daughter Mila, her relationship with Armando begins to deteriorate, making her question if she made the right decision 20 years ago.

Directed by Mauricio Cruz Fortuna (The Scent of Passion), Betty la Fea is written by Marta Betoldi (Ciega a Citas), Juan Carlos Pérez (Garzón) and César Betancur (Las Hermanitas Calle).

Yo soy Betty, la fea is considered by Guinness World Records as the most successful telenovela in history. It was transmitted in 180 countries, dubbed in 15 languages, and adapted in up to 28 territories, including India, South Africa and the U.S, featuring America Ferrera in the Ugly Betty lead role that ran from 2006 to 2010.

The new series brings back the original renowned cast of Yo soy Betty, la fea more than 20 years later, which includes Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello in the roles of “Betty” and “Armando,” alongside Julio Cesar Herrera, Natalia Ramírez, Lorna Cepeda, Julián Arango, Mario Duarte, Luces Velásquez, Marcela Posada, Ricardo Vélez , Alberto León Jaramillo, among others.

How to watch ‘Betty La Fea' on Prime Video

Betty La Fea will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, we offer a variety of promotions on Prime membership, including a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Betty La Fea, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Fallout, The Boys, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy, like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.

