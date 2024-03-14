Lee este artículo en español.

Prime Video invites you to explore a treasure trove of Hispanic and Latino-led films and series. Our selection offers everything from thrilling masked hero adventures to unique adults-only musical animated series and mind-bending thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Check out the latest films and series included with your Prime membership below.

Zorro

Now streaming on Prime Video

Join Diego de la Vega (Miguel Bernardeau) as he takes on the mantle of Zorro to seek justice for his father's murder while navigating the challenges of being a hero in 19th-century California. The cast, composed of a diverse mix of Mexican and Spanish talent, brings this legend to life as a “symbol for justice and defender of the oppressed.”



Hazbin Hotel

Now streaming on Prime Video

Starring Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, and Amir Talai, Hazbin Hotel brings to life the vision of Salvadoran-American creator, Vivienne Medrano. The series follows Charlie, the determined princess of Hell, on her ambitious quest to rehabilitate demons and alleviate overpopulation in her realm. Despite facing ridicule from most of Hell, Charlie is supported by her loyal partner, Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust. When the enigmatic "Radio Demon" offers assistance, Charlie's improbable dream of redemption gains traction, offering hope for a transformative journey from damnation to salvation.



This Is Me…Now: A Love Story

Now streaming on Prime Video

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Lopez has created a narrative-driven, cinematic odyssey steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Lopez’s resilient heart.



Reina Roja (Red Queen)

Now streaming on Prime Video

Spanish Original series, Reina Roja, is the TV adaptation of the first book in Juan Gómez-Jurado's hit book series (Reina Roja, Loba Negra, Rey Blanco). The book has been a best seller in Spain for three years in a row, and it tells the story of Antonia Scott, the smartest person on Earth, who is called into action by a secret police project. Together with Basque policeman Jon Gutiérrez, they embark on a twisted cat-and-mouse game to solve a series of gripping mysteries.



Jaque Mate

Now streaming on Prime Video

Jaque Mate is an action-packed story of an international brigade that solves the crimes, scams, and attacks that endanger global security. Each member of the gang must deploy their most complex weapons and talents to accomplish each mission. Surrounded by the world of chess, its logic, tactics, and strategies will serve as a mirror for planning every move in the quest to always be one step ahead of their opponent.



Frida

Streaming on March 15, 2024

Frida explores an intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart of iconic artist Frida Kahlo. The film tells her story through her own words for the very first time, drawing information from her diary, revealing letters, essays, and print interviews. It’s all brought vividly to life by lyrical animation inspired by her unforgettable artwork.



Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés

Streaming on March 19, 2024

In this funny, vibrant, and unpredictable special, Andrés invites Jamie Lee Curtis, Bryan Cranston, and O’Shea Jackson Jr., over for food and conversation. His guests join him in the kitchen, getting their hands dirty with approachable Spanish-influenced recipes and laughing through the stories that inspire them. Andrés cultivates deep connections with his celebrity guests through hilarious and poignant conversations that reflect his authentic relationships. Unlike most instructional food specials, Andrés embraces imperfection and spontaneity in the kitchen, giving viewers important takeaways to apply in their own homes.

