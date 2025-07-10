The origin story of one of the main characters from The Terminal List will be explored in the Prime Video series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.
The series, which premieres exclusively on Prime Video on August 27, follows Ben Edwards (played once again by Taylor Kitsch) in his journey from the Navy SEALs to the CIA Special Operations.
How to watch 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will be available exclusively on Prime Video beginning August 27. The first three episodes will debut on premiere day, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday before the season finale on September 24.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What is the plot of 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'?
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf follows Ben throughout his military career, first as a Navy SEAL and then as a member of CIA Special Operations.
It takes place seven years before the events of the 2022 hit series The Terminal List, which is based on the book by the New York Times best-selling author Jack Carr. In this first season, Navy SEAL James Reece (played by Chris Pratt) tries to unravel a conspiracy revolving around an ambush of his entire platoon.
You can watch the entire first season of The Terminal List on Prime Video before checking out the prequel series this summer.
Who is in the cast of'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'?
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf stars Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards, Chris Pratt as James Reece, Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings, and Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash.
Additional cast members include Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Shiraz Tzarfati, and Jared Shaw.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Check out other Amazon Original series on Prime Video, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, Fallout, and The Boys.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s new "Shop the Show" feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
Trending news and stories