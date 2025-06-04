How can I watch ‘Gen V’ on Prime Video?
The first three episodes of Gen V will debut exclusively on Prime Video on September 17 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. New episodes will then be released weekly, leading up to the epic season finale on October 22.
What is Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ about?
School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss.
But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.
Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.
Who is the cast of the second season of ‘Gen V’?
The second season stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, and Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, with Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher joining the cast.
What else is on Prime Video?
The first season of Gen V and all four seasons of The Boys are available to watch on Prime Video. Check out other action-packed series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, and more.
