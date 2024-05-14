Now here’s some news that would make even Homelander smile. Ahead of The Boys’ diabolical Season Four premiere, which kicks off on June 13, Prime Video announced that the Emmy-winning hit drama has been ordered for a fifth season. The Season Five pickup news was included as a part of Prime Video’s inaugural Upfronts presentation today in New York City.

“The Boys could be the best job I'll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order,” said Eric Kripke, showrunner for The Boys. “The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about."

The Boys Season Four will premiere with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on July 18. The eight-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The premiere date for Season Five has yet to be announced.

In Season Four, Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and secretly working with Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as leader. As potential disaster inches ever closer, Butcher and The Boys will have to find a way to save the world as a team.

The fourth season of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four also will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Watch The Boys Season Four when it premieres on June 13 exclusively on Prime Video.