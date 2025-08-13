The NBA is headed to Prime Video with 67 games during the regular season, including the Emirates NBA Cup, as well as the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament and the NBA Playoffs.
The inaugural season of NBA on Prime tips off with an opening-week doubleheader on October 24. The Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves (10 p.m. ET) in two NBA playoffs rematches.
Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.
Beginning on October 31, Prime Video will stream five consecutive Friday-night doubleheaders of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Group Play games, wrapping up the day after Thanksgiving with a Black Friday doubleheader on November 28.
The Emirates NBA Cup 2025 quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship will also stream on Prime Video from December 9-16.
Here’s how to watch the 2025-26 NBA season on Prime Video.
NBA games on Prime Video
Here are the announced NBA on Prime games. All times are ET.
- Friday, October 24: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks — 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 24: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m.
- Friday, October 31: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers — 7 p.m.
- Friday, October 31: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies — 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 7: Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs — 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 7: Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets — 10 p.m.
- Friday, November 14: Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks — 7 p.m.
- Friday, November 14: Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs — 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 21: Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers — 7 p.m.
- Friday, November 21: Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets — 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 28 (Black Friday): Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks — 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 28 (Black Friday): Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 9: Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Quarterfinals, Matchups TBD
- Wednesday, December 10: Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Quarterfinals, Matchups TBD
- Saturday, December 13: Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Semifinals; Matchups TBD
- Tuesday, December 16: Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Championship; Matchup TBD
How to watch the NBA on Prime
Basketball fans can watch the NBA on Prime on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or by using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
- Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the App Store or in the App section on your connected TV.
- Sign in to your Prime account. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial to try it out.
- Find "NBA" on the homepage, or in the search bar, Sports section, or "Live & Upcoming" carousel.
- Select that day’s game.
- Press play.
NBA League Pass, the NBA’s subscription service for streaming live and on-demand games, in the U.S. and internationally, will also be available via Prime Video Channels.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
NBA on Prime announcers
Prime Video’s broadcast team includes a vast collection of play-by-play announcers, game analysts, sideline reports, in-game and studio analysts, and hosts. The group features award-winning and Emmy-nominated sportscasters as well as Hall of Famers, ex-players, coaches, and more.
NBA on Prime broadcast time
- Ian Eagle, play-by-play announcer
- Kevin Harlan, play-by-play announcer
- Michael Grady, play-by-play announcer
- Eric Collins, play-by-play announcer
- Stan Van Gundy, game analyst
- Brent Barry, game analyst
- Dell Curry, game analyst
- Cassidy Hubbarth, sideline reporter
- Kristina Pink, sideline reporter
- Allie Clifton, sideline reporter
NBA on Prime hosts, game and studio analysts
- Taylor Rooks, host
- Dirk Nowitzki, studio analyst
- Blake Griffin, studio analyst
- Udonis Haslem, studio analyst
- Dwyane Wade, in-game and studio analyst
- Steve Nash, in-game and studio analyst
- Candace Parker, in-game and studio analyst
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
