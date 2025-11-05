Prime Video customers in the United States and the United Kingdom can now access sports content from DAZN as a subscription. This expands DAZN’s availability for Prime Video customers beyond France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada.
DAZN is one of the leading sports entertainment platforms, featuring a bevy of offerings like boxing, MMA, international soccer, golf, basketball, and more. DAZN pay-per-view events will also be available for purchase through Prime Video, beginning with the hotly anticipated rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn on November 15.
Here’s everything you need to know about DAZN on Prime Video, including the sports you can watch, how to subscribe, and more.
What is DAZN?
DAZN is one of the leading sports entertainment platforms, streaming over 110,000 live events annually across more than 200 markets worldwide. Now available as a subscription through Prime Video in the U.S. and U.K., DAZN brings its complete library of content including live events, shows, and replays to Prime Video customers.
What content is included with DAZN?
Subscribers gain access to DAZN's comprehensive sports coverage including:
- More than 185 fight nights per year from top promoters such as Matchroom, Golden Boy, Queensberry, Misfits, PFL, and BKFC
- Over 300 live soccer games from Italy's Lega Serie A
- More than three live Jupiler Pro League soccer matches every week
- LALIGA EA Sports highlights
- All 14 LIV Golf events live
- Basketball and other sports content
DAZN offers an extensive range of combat sports including boxing and MMA, along with international soccer from leagues like Serie A, Jupiler Pro League, and LALIGA, plus golf and basketball. DAZN works with top-tier sports rights properties and partners including NFL Game Pass (for NFL fans living outside the U.S.) and NHL.TV.
This complements Prime Video’s existing sports lineup featuring NFL Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, and NASCAR coverage.
DAZN pay-per-view events will also be available as a separate purchase, including the Eubank Jr. vs. Benn fight on November 15 and the Light Heavyweight Champion David Benavidez defending his title against Anthony Yarde on November 22.
How much does it cost to subscribe to DAZN?
DAZN is available for $29.99 per month in the U.S. DAZN subscription pricing information is available when you subscribe through Prime Video. Pay-per-view events are priced separately.
What else is available on DAZN?
In addition to live sports events, DAZN provides non-live content including shows, replays, and more. The platform features a wide range of sports content from around the world including Bundesliga, women's football, Formula 1, NBA, and MotoGP.
How do I subscribe to DAZN?
Subscribing to DAZN is easy on Prime Video.
- Access Prime Video on your preferred device (no additional apps are required beyond Prime Video)
- Subscribe directly through Prime Video
- Cancel at any time
How much is Prime Video?
Prime Video comes with your Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99/month or $139/year. Prime Video shows and movies include limited ads, with an ad-free option available.
Your membership includes all Amazon Prime benefits like free Two-Day Delivery. Discounted memberships are available through Prime Access and Prime Student.
What else can I watch on Prime Video
Prime Video is also home to thousands of shows, movies, and live sports. Check out other Original series on Prime Video, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, Fallout, and The Boys.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video's “Shop the Show" feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
