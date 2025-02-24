Five consecutive races will stream exclusively on Prime Video, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 on March 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and concluding with the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway on June 22.
Here’s the full NASCAR Cup Series race schedule on Prime Video.
Prime Video NASCAR Cup Series race schedule
May 25: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 6 p.m. ET
June 1: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Nashville Superspeedway - 7 p.m. ET
June 8: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan International Speedway - 2 p.m. ET
June 15: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City - 3 p.m. ET
June 22: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania - 2 p.m. ET
How to watch NASCAR on Prime Video
NASCAR fans can stream races live at home or on the go across hundreds of compatible devices worldwide. You can stream from the web, or use the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs. For a complete list of compatible devices, learn more.
Prime Video is one of the many amazing benefits of a Prime membership. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if they pay annually. You can also try a 30-day free trial of Prime to get started.
Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options for young adults and qualifying government-assistance recipients. These memberships provide the same, valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
NASCAR is just one of the many live sports streaming options on Prime Video. You can also watch Thursday Night Football during the NFL season, the NWSL, the WNBA, the NBA, ONE Championship, and more.
Prime Video offers a huge library of shows, movies, and documentaries as well, including original shows include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross. Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
