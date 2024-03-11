Prime saves members money every day with exclusive deals, fast, free delivery, prescription savings, and quality entertainment. If you’re still considering whether the cost of a Prime membership would be worth it for you, we’re here to help you decide.

Go through the following questions—if you answer “yes” for most or all, Prime might be exactly what you’re looking for. We’ve included information about the cost of a Prime membership—and how to join—below, including information on discounted memberships.



Do you like fast, free delivery when you shop online?

Are you the type of person who clicks “order” and then cannot wait for your package to arrive? Perhaps you find yourself frequently needing to order birthday or holiday gifts, pantry essentials, or household items you’re running low on last minute. If you’re nodding along, you’ll definitely enjoy this noteworthy perk to get your money’s worth.

One of Prime’s most notable benefits is the fast, free delivery. There are more than 300 million items eligible for free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items are available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. Amazon now offers Same-Day Delivery in more than 110 U.S. metro areas from San Francisco, Boston, and Atlanta to Cedar Rapids, Daytona Beach, and Baton Rouge. If you’re looking to schedule your Amazon deliveries on a specific day, you can use the free Prime member perk, Amazon Day. On top of making deliveries work for your personal schedule, choosing Amazon Day is a great way to combine multiple orders into one delivery, potentially reducing the amount of packaging you receive.



Do you like saving money?

Let’s be real, no one is saying “no” to this question.

Prime members get access to special deals, every day. Prime members also get 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals as well as exclusive access to savings during shopping events like Prime Day; in 2023 Prime members worldwide purchased more than 375 million items and saved more than $2.5 billion for Prime Day.

Prime members also save big on items like prescriptions. RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy allows members to get their eligible medications for one low price of $5 per month. This can add up to serious savings for members on multiple eligible medications. Amazon Pharmacy is making the pharmacy experience better—with upfront pricing, free home delivery, and pharmacists available 24/7. Prime members also get high-quality, convenient care from One Medical, including 24/7 on-demand virtual care nationwide and easy to schedule office visits at any of One Medical’s hundreds of locations across the U.S.

Learn more about all the awesome Prime benefits that will save you money.



Do you like great entertainment?

For music-, film-, podcast-, and television-lovers, don’t forget that a Prime membership gives you access to Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Prime Video is part of a Prime membership. You’ll be able to watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football. Enjoy Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Emmy-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys, Emmy-nominated fan-favorite miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, and the smash hits AIR, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Citadel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Creed III, Shotgun Wedding, The Tomorrow War, Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Coming 2 America. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Amazon Music includes 100 million songs ad-free, the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts, and thousands of playlists and Stations, included with Prime at no additional cost. You can shuffle play any artist, album, or Playlist from our expanded music catalog and discover new music based on your likes. Non-Prime members can join Amazon Music Unlimited at a savings for $9.99 per month for a monthly subscription or $99 per year for an annual subscription. It gives you access to Amazon’s complete catalog of 100 million songs and podcasts, all ad-free. With this plan, you can pick and play any song, and you have unlimited skips when listening to stations.



Do you enjoy ordering food for delivery (but don’t love the delivery fees)?

If you love to order in, but don’t love paying delivery fees, you’re in luck. Prime members can enjoy a one-year Grubhub+ membership trial ($9.99 per month value), which gives you unlimited $0 delivery fees on all orders over $12. You can devour this perk at hundreds of thousands of restaurants in over 4,000 cities across the country. Note, Prime members also receive a 5% Grubhub+ credit back on pickup orders.



So, is a Prime membership right for you?

If you said yes to the questions above, we think that a Prime membership will serve you well. There are also tons of other perks and benefits that might make a membership worth it, so we encourage you to learn more about what Prime has to offer.



How much does Prime cost?

A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.

Prime Access is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid. Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges that includes additional exclusive perks specifically for students.

Get more information about Prime, including the lesser-known perks, and more information about discounted memberships—and sign up or start a free trial today.