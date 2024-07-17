Follow live updates from the second day of Amazon Prime Day 2024 to find great deals available now and explore other exciting news and offers for Prime members!
Recent Updates
4 minutes ago
Shop Buy with Prime deals
You can even save big during Prime Day when you shop beyond Amazon.com. Thanks to the Prime benefit Buy with Prime, you can shop exclusive Prime Day offers beyond Amazon.com on select brands’ websites. Visit the Buy with Prime page to discover deals.
share
7 minutes ago
Save big with deals on select Apple AirPods
Save up to 40% on select items from Apple this Prime Day.
The Apple AirPods Max wireless, over-ear headphones are currently 28% off. These AirPods Max deliver an immersive listening experience that places sound all around you. You can also listen to select songs, shows, and movies in Dolby Atmos. These Bluetooth headphones feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode.
share
11 minutes ago
Save up to 35% with deals on select Urban Decay eye shadows
Looking to up your makeup game or restock on some of your favorite eye shadows from Urban Decay? Now’s a great time with big savings on select products.
share
14 minutes ago
Audible Premium Plus deal: Get 3 months free this Prime Day
Prime members can get their first three months of Audible Premium Plus for free. Membership includes a massive selection of new releases and best-sellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more. This auto-renews at $14.95 a month after three months, and you can cancel anytime.
share
18 minutes ago
Welcome to Day 2 of Prime Day, the biggest shopping event of the year!
Prime Day is Amazon's 48-hour annual Prime member-exclusive shopping event. New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the day, so members can come back and shop often to find something they love.
Today we’ll be highlighting top deals from Day 2 of the event, which runs through tonight at 11:59 p.m. PDT. We'll also share some tips and tricks for finding the best deals.
share