Free and fast delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy returns are all things Prime members have come to expect when shopping in Amazon’s store. Members can now enjoy these shopping perks at online retailers beyond Amazon.com—on top of the other savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime offers in one, single membership.

Read on to learn how Buy with Prime makes shopping online easier than ever.

If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up and start your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial today.

How does Buy with Prime work?

Buy with Prime allows U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from participating online stores using the Prime shopping benefits they love and trust—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy returns. When shopping at participating online stores, look for the “Buy with Prime” button on each product page. You’ll often see it near the “Add to Cart” or “Add to Bag” button.

After clicking on this button, if it’s the first time you’re using Buy with Prime, you’ll be asked to verify your Amazon account information. Then, you’ll move on to the brand’s checkout page, hosted by Buy with Prime, which is automatically filled in with your preferred delivery address and payment method from your Amazon account. Once you make your purchase, Amazon handles the delivery and returns for eligible products.

Can you change your delivery address and payment method at checkout?

Yes. Although Buy with Prime populates these fields with your preferred Amazon delivery address and payment method, you can adjust addresses and payment methods to any options that are saved in your Amazon account, or you can add a new address.

Does Amazon share your account info with the merchant?

After you place an order, Amazon shares some of your account information with the merchant to process your order. This includes your name, email, delivery address, phone number, and the last four digits of your payment method used during checkout.

What brands are currently offering Buy with Prime?

Many merchants already offer Buy with Prime in their online stores, including tech, wellness, beauty, food and drink, pets, and kid and baby products. Here are some of those merchants:



The best way to see whether your favorite brand is using Buy with Prime is to visit their website and look for the Buy with Prime button on the product pages of the items you’d like to purchase.

How does order tracking work with Buy with Prime?

All tracking information related to your order can be found in the shipment confirmation email.

How do returns work with Buy with Prime?

Some products purchased using Buy with Prime are eligible for return. You can start the return process through a link in your email and print a USPS return label. If you have any further questions about returns, you can reach out to the merchant directly. Buy with Prime orders are covered by the Amazon Pay A-to-z Guarantee.

Price and selection with Buy with Prime

A merchant’s product price and selection on Amazon.com and on its own website may not be the same, nor are they required to be. If you see a better price or product on the merchant’s website that isn’t available on Amazon.com, that’s a great time to take advantage of Buy with Prime and enjoy fast and free delivery. It’s all part of our goal to make online shopping easier for Prime members.

Reviews from Amazon

As you shop on participating online stores, you may also see customer reviews from Amazon.com. Merchants that offer Buy with Prime have the option to display Reviews from Amazon (if they currently also sell on Amazon.com) to show more information to help you make your buying decision, and spend less time browsing multiple tabs of reviews.

Learn more about the benefits of a Prime membership. For the latest news on Buy with Prime, we’ll be updating you here on About Amazon.