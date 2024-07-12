Customers are asking Rufus specific product questions, and Rufus is sharing answers based on the helpful information found in product listing details, customer reviews, and community Q&As. Customers are asking Rufus questions like, “Is this coffee maker easy to clean and maintain?” and “Is this mascara a clean beauty product?” They're also clicking on the related questions that Rufus surfaces in the chat window to learn more about the product—for example, “What's the material of the backpack?” Customers can also tap on “What do customers say?” to get a quick and helpful overview of customer reviews.