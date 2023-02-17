Here’s how much a Prime membership costs, and how to make the most of its benefits

How much does a Prime membership cost?

5 key benefits of a Prime membership

Amazon changed the retail shopping experience with the introduction of Prime, best-known for offering fast, free delivery—and that alone makes a membership worth it for many Prime members. Yet the benefits go way beyond quick delivery.Read on to learn more about the cost of a Prime membership—and some of the key benefits that come along with it to make your membership meet your needs and wants every day.Let’s start with the cost. A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.Prime Access, for instance, is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid.Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges that includes additional exclusive perks specifically for students.Amazon offers a 30-day trial for Prime and Prime Access, so you can take advantage of Prime’s benefits without paying a membership fee for 30 days to see if a membership is right for you.With a Prime membership, you get what you pay for—and then some. Below are a handful of the benefits you’ll enjoy as a Prime member.