Amazon Nova models excel at a range of tasks across multiple modalities
With the ability to process text, image, and video as prompts, Amazon Nova-powered generative AI applications allow customers to understand videos, charts, and documents, as well as generate video and other multimedia content.
Amazon Nova offers models tailored to different needs. Amazon Nova Micro is a text-only model that delivers the lowest latency responses at very low cost. Amazon Nova Lite is a lightning-fast multimodal model capable of processing images, videos, and text inputs, also at very low cost. Amazon Nova Pro is a highly capable multimodal model that offers the best combination of accuracy, speed, and cost for a wide range of tasks.
Model distillation is a technique that enables the transfer of knowledge from larger, more powerful models to smaller, nimbler ones. Nova Premier excels as a "teacher model" in this process. When used with Amazon Bedrock Model Distillation, customers can create customized small-scale models that can deliver Nova Premier's intelligence for their specific needs, while running at lower cost and higher speed. This means businesses can deploy sophisticated AI applications tailored to their use cases without sacrificing performance or efficiency.
Amazon Nova Canvas is an image generation model that creates professional-grade images from text or images provided in prompts. It also includes features that make it easy to edit images using text inputs and provides controls for adjusting color scheme and layout, and added capabilities like virtual try-on and style options. Amazon Nova Reel is a video generation model that allows customers to easily create high-quality videos from text and images. It is ideal for content creation in advertising, marketing, or training. Nova Reel also enables the creation of multi-shot videos up to 2 minutes long. This gives customers the choice to go fully automated with a single prompt, or craft a 6-second shot with multiple prompts.
Amazon Nova Sonic unifies speech understanding and speech generation into a single model, enabling more human-like voice conversations with AI applications. Available via a new API in Amazon Bedrock, the model simplifies the development of voice applications, such as customer service call automation and AI voice agents across a broad range of industries, including travel, education, health care, entertainment, and more. While traditional approaches in building voice-enabled applications involve complex orchestration of multiple models, Nova Sonic’s unified approach enables the model to adapt the generated voice response to the acoustic context (e.g., tone, style) and the spoken input, resulting in a more natural dialogue.
All Amazon Nova models are available to AWS customers in Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that makes high-performing foundation models (FMs) from Amazon and other leading AI companies available for use through a single API. Using Amazon Bedrock, customers can easily experiment with and evaluate Amazon Nova models, as well as other FMs, to determine the best model for an application.
With a suite of customization capabilities for Amazon Nova in Amazon SageMaker AI, customers can also customize Nova Micro, Nova Lite, and Nova Pro across the model training lifecycle, including pre-training, supervised fine-tuning, and alignment. These techniques are available as ready-to-use Amazon SageMaker recipes with seamless deployment to Amazon Bedrock, supporting both on-demand and provisioned throughput inference.
In March 2025, we introduced Amazon Nova Act, our agentic AI model trained to perform actions within a web browser. We released Nova Act as a research preview alongside an SDK to empower developers to experiment with an early version of the model. Since then, we have introduced new capabilities through AWS integration to provide developers a way to take their prototypes to production with 90%+ reliability across early enterprise customer use cases.
In addition to AWS customers building enterprise applications with Amazon Nova in Bedrock, we’ve also expanded access to Nova by rolling out nova.amazon.com, a new website for easily exploring our foundation models. Whether you're a builder testing model behavior, a business professional exploring new AI capabilities, a creative professional looking for inspiration, or a developer interested in experimenting with an agent, nova.amazon.com is the easiest way to experience understanding, content generation, and agentic models from Amazon.
