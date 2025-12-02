Today, we are launching Policy in Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, which helps organizations set clear boundaries for agent actions. Using natural language, teams can now give agents boundaries by defining which tools and data they can access, what actions they can perform, and under what conditions. These tools could be APIs, Lambda functions, MCP servers, or popular third-party services like Salesforce and Slack. To ensure agents stay fast and responsive, Policy is integrated into AgentCore Gateway to instantly check agent actions against policies in milliseconds. This ensures agents stay within defined boundaries while operating autonomously. The natural language-based policy authoring provides a more accessible and user-friendly way for customers to create fine-grained policies by allowing them to describe rules in natural language instead of writing formal policy code. For example, a simple policy like “Block all refunds from customers when the reimbursement amount is greater than $1,000” can be implemented and enforced consistently, following Amazon's “trust, but verify” principle. This will allow agents to operate autonomously while maintaining appropriate oversight.