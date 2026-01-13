Key takeaways
- Lanes can be deployed in hours instead of weeks, making them ideal for pop-up shops and events.
- Motorized gates open automatically while screens display purchases and totals before checkout.
- Just Walk Out technology now operates at 360+ locations in five countries, including stadiums and hospitals.
Nobody likes waiting in line, especially for merchandise at a concert or big game. That's why we're announcing the next generation of our radio frequency identification (RFID) lanes that are portable and can be deployed in hours, not weeks—ideal for pop-up shops, festivals, and temporary retail locations. This builds on the RFID technology we pioneered in 2023 for merchandise: walk-through lanes that use RFID tags to automatically detect what customers are carrying, so they can simply grab items and walk out by tapping their card to pay.
The latest RFID lanes feature three enhancements that make checkout even faster and easier. In-lane screens with an intuitive user interface guide shoppers through the checkout process while displaying cart totals. Motorized gates automatically open and close for seamless traffic flow. Dynamic pre-authorization gives customers greater cart visibility to help ensure they know what they’re spending before completing their purchase. Previously, customers using RFID lanes had to push through manual gates and wait until after checkout to see their cart total—now these enhancements give customers greater cart visibility and automated guidance through the checkout process.
How Amazon’s updated RFID lanes work
Amazon's Just Walk Out technology uses two approaches to eliminate checkout lines. Our computer vision systems excel at tracking every item interaction in real time, ideal for items with rigid shapes and packaging such as packaged snacks and beverages. These camera-based systems can detect when customers pick up, move, or put back items.
However, soft goods such as clothing and fan gear, which can fold, stretch, and drape, pose challenges for computer vision tracking, especially when customers try on items or carry them bundled. That's where solutions leveraging RFID tags come in.
Using specialized readers to detect unique tags on merchandise, the updated RFID lanes leverage multiple antennas and smart algorithms that detect everything a customer is carrying. Each lane can handle up to six transactions per minute—making these lanes five to ten times faster than a traditional checkout. Built-in loss prevention also automatically detects unpaid items and closes exit gates when necessary, while ensuring paying customers never experience delays or false alarms. This accurate tracking capability helps retailers reduce theft while improving the customer experience. The updated RFID lanes have rolled out to 17 pilot locations in 2025—including a pop-up at the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival with Amazon Music selling artist merchandise and a store at the Circuit of the Americas racetrack operated by Proof of the Pudding selling concessions.
Just Walk Out is more accessible than ever
The next generation of RFID lanes is the latest evolution in Just Walk Out technology's journey, with more than 360 third-party locations across five countries, and 36.7 million items processed through 17.7 million shopping sessions in the past year. This growing momentum includes major deployments like the new Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, where all concessions will be entirely powered by Just Walk Out technology. Additional deployments include Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, where the technology expanded in 2025 after strong first-year fan adoption, and IONNA's Rechargery EV charging locations, where drivers can shop for snacks and refreshments while their vehicles charge.
Beyond third-party retail locations, we're also bringing Just Walk Out technology to Amazon's own operations, including more than 40 Just Walk Out enabled stores live at Amazon fulfillment centers, and many more planned to go live in 2026. This internal deployment demonstrates our confidence in the technology while creating additional opportunities for innovation and scale.
Since 2018, Just Walk Out has become more flexible and cost-effective for retailers. We've reduced deployment costs by over 50% and cut installation time from weeks to hours across a variety of store sizes and venues—from 500-square-foot pop-up shops at music festivals to permanent team stores at stadiums. Native integrations with point-of-sale systems, payment processors, and loyalty programs allow businesses to implement Just Walk Out directly into existing operations, with Amazon managing all technology maintenance and updates.
Since 2018, Just Walk Out has become more flexible and cost-effective for retailers. We've reduced deployment costs by over 50% and cut installation time from weeks to hours across a variety of store sizes and venues—from 500-square-foot pop-up shops at music festivals to permanent team stores at stadiums. Native integrations with point-of-sale systems, payment processors, and loyalty programs allow businesses to implement Just Walk Out directly into existing operations, with Amazon managing all technology maintenance and updates.
Customers continue to embrace checkout-free shopping
Just Walk Out technology continues to expand globally, using both computer vision and RFID approaches, with over 150 new stores across sports venues, healthcare facilities, universities, and more in 2025. This year also marked our expansion into France with the first implementation of our technology at Faim, a modern fast-casual dining concept from French restaurant chain Flunch. We also have plans to bring Just Walk Out technology to the United Arab Emirates, via ENOC's convenience stores, in 2026.
The impact of Just Walk Out technology is clear: Lumen Field in Seattle increased total sales per game by 47%, BayCare's St. Joseph's Hospital in Florida reduced wait times from 25 minutes to 3 minutes, and UC San Diego in California served 11% more students while reducing retail theft by 83%.
Through continuous innovation and expanding applications, Just Walk Out continues to deliver on the same promise: streamline the shopping experience so people can get back to what matters most.
The impact of Just Walk Out technology is clear: Lumen Field in Seattle increased total sales per game by 47%, BayCare's St. Joseph's Hospital in Florida reduced wait times from 25 minutes to 3 minutes, and UC San Diego in California served 11% more students while reducing retail theft by 83%.
Through continuous innovation and expanding applications, Just Walk Out continues to deliver on the same promise: streamline the shopping experience so people can get back to what matters most.
Trending news and stories