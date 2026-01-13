Nobody likes waiting in line, especially for merchandise at a concert or

big game

. That's why we're announcing the next generation of our radio frequency identification (RFID) lanes that are portable and can be deployed in hours, not weeks—ideal for pop-up shops, festivals, and temporary retail locations. This builds on the RFID technology we

pioneered in 2023

for merchandise: walk-through lanes that use RFID tags to automatically detect what customers are carrying, so they can simply grab items and walk out by tapping their card to pay.