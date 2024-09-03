With Amazon’s technology expanding to new locations, more people can skip the checkout line.
This fall, more NFL fans and university students will be able to skip the checkout line thanks to Amazon’s AI-powered Just Walk Out technology. With NFL teams hosting their Kickoff Games this week, Just Walk Out technology is starting the season with the most new stores to open at NFL stadiums in a single season, including six new stores at Lumen Field in Seattle, seven stores at Commanders Field outside of Washington D.C., and the first store opening at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
And just in time for the school year, Just Walk Out technology is coming to even more college campuses this fall, bringing the total to more than 30 university stores powered by Just Walk Out technology worldwide.
More time enjoying the game, less time in line
Last season, NFL game attendance reached a peak of nearly 19 million fans showing up to support their teams, and they don’t want to miss a minute of the action. Long lines for concessions have been a growing complaint of fans who want a speedier and more convenient shopping experience.
Enter Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. To prepare for the upcoming season, stadiums across the country are deploying this seamless checkout-free technology so fans can get back to their seats faster.
This fall, Lumen Field will open the doors to five new traditional Just Walk Out concessions stores and one radio-frequency identification (RFID) enabled Just Walk Out store, which enables the checkout-free experience to expand to clothing, hats, fan gear, and more. These openings bring the stadium’s total to 15 Just Walk Out locations, the most of any venue in the world.
Just Walk Out stores first launched at Lumen Field in 2022, and ever since the technology has been a big win for fans and retail. During the 2022 season, Lumen Field’s first Just Walk Out store saw a 60% increase in customer throughput and the total transactions per game double compared to the traditional concession stand that was previously in the same location. By the end of the season in early 2023, transactions per game in that location increased 85% and total sales per game increased 112%. At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Just Walk Out concessions store was the highest throughput stand in halftime revenue and transactions for the 2023 season, and sales grew year-over-year by around 50%. Fans were also getting in and out in record time, with the average shopping session below one minute.
Commanders fans will have a new reason to cheer with seven new Just Walk Out locations opening within the stadium, which is the most stores launched at once for a sports stadium. Amazon’s Just Walk Out will also debut at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium with its first Just Walk Out store slated to open at the start of this season.
Just Walk Out technology also operates stores for NFL fans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. With these new openings, Just Walk Out technology is available in more than 80 sports stadiums and arenas across the U.S., UK, Australia, and Canada.
Increased convenience across campuses
Universities across the U.S. are seeing increased enrollment and are welcoming a flood of students, staff, and faculty back to campus this fall. Across Australia, the UK, and the U.S., Just Walk Out stores on university campuses offer a fast and reliable checkout-free experience so students can get what they need and get back to their studies. This school year, universities like Emory University, University of Pittsburgh, University of Maine, and University of Virginia are opening new stores with Just Walk Out, bringing the number of Just Walk Out stores on college campuses to more than 30 worldwide. Currently, the following universities offer Just Walk Out powered stores, with bold indicating a new store in 2024.
Australia
- Canberra Institute of Technology
U.K.
- Sussex University
U.S.
California
- California State University, Long Beach
- University of California San Diego
Florida
- University of Miami
Georgia
- Georgia Southern University
- Emory University
Illinois
- North Park University
Maine
- University of Maine
Maryland
- Loyola University Maryland – Evergreen campus
- Loyola University Maryland – Sellinger School of Business and Management
Massachusetts
- Lesley University
- Endicott University
Missouri
- Lindenwood University
New Jersey
- Montclair State University
- Stevens Institute of Technology
North Carolina
- University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Ohio
- Bowling Green State University
- Kent State University
- University of Dayton
Pennsylvania
- Marywood University
- Lafayette College
- Penn State
- University of Pittsburgh
- Ursinus College
Texas
- Texas Christian University (TCU)
Virginia
- Marymount University
- University of Virginia