Just Walk Out stores first launched at Lumen Field in 2022, and ever since the technology has been a big win for fans and retail. During the 2022 season, Lumen Field’s first Just Walk Out store saw a 60% increase in customer throughput and the total transactions per game double compared to the traditional concession stand that was previously in the same location. By the end of the season in early 2023, transactions per game in that location increased 85% and total sales per game increased 112%. At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Just Walk Out concessions store was the highest throughput stand in halftime revenue and transactions for the 2023 season, and sales grew year-over-year by around 50%. Fans were also getting in and out in record time, with the average shopping session below one minute.