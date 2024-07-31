Just Walk Out uses cameras, weight sensors, and a combination of advanced AI technologies to enable shoppers in physical stores to buy food, beverages, merchandise, and more, without having to wait in a checkout line, or stop at a cashier. Just Walk Out technology, which launched in 2018, was built using

generative AI and leading-edge machine learning

available at the time to figure out “who took what.” Previously, the AI system analyzed shopper behavior sequentially—their movement and location in the store, what they picked up, and the quantity of each item—each action processed one after another. However, in unusual or novel shopping scenarios (such as if a camera view was obscured due to bad lighting or a nearby shopper), the sequential approach could take time to determine purchases with confidence, and sometimes required manual retraining of the model.