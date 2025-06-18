Key takeaways
- Amazon's AI shopping tools can help customers find tailored deals this Prime Day.
- These AI features work year-round, helping customers save time and money.
Even if you’re a savvy online shopper, you may not be aware of all the AI-powered tools available in the Amazon Shopping app that can help make your shopping experience even more convenient. Here is a quick look at five AI shopping features that can help you save time and money this Prime Day, and beyond:
1. Interests
Amazon's Interests transforms how you discover and shop for products you are passionate about by continuously checking for inventory that’s been added to Amazon’s vast online store to help you quickly and easily find new items. With Interests, you can create personalized shopping prompts tailored to your interests, price limits, and preferences, from mainstream to niche, using everyday language.
Once you’ve created your prompt, Interests will do the work for you, continuously scanning Amazon’s store and proactively notifying you about newly available and relevant products, restocks, and deals that align with your interests. Create a prompt ahead of Prime Day to quickly find deals on items that match your interests.
2. Shopping Guides
Amazon’s Shopping Guides help you reduce the time spent researching before you make a purchase by consolidating key information you need alongside a relevant selection of products, making it quicker and easier to find the right product for your needs and budget.
Each guide offers educational content and customer insights to help you make informed purchase decisions. Based on your shopping needs, you’ll see a highly relevant selection within the guide and can easily transition from learning mode to browsing a refined selection of products. During Prime Day, you can find deals by looking for the “top deal” pick at the top of each Shopping Guide.
3. Hear the Highlights
Hear the Highlights is Amazon’s new generative AI-powered audio feature that synthesizes product summaries and reviews to make shopping easier. These short-form audio product summaries feature AI-powered shopping experts discussing key product features and are available on select product detail pages.
Our AI shopping experts have done the research for you, analyzing product details, customer reviews, budget and cost considerations, and information from across the web to bring product details to life, so you can hear the highlights. The feature makes product research fun and convenient—it’s like having helpful friends discuss potential purchases—even if you’re multitasking or on the go.
Take a listen, and make smart and savvy shopping decisions this Prime Day.
4. Rufus
Rufus is Amazon's generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, designed to help customers save time, make more informed purchase decisions, and save money across our wide selection of products. Rufus can also make product recommendations, compare options, find deals, summarize customer reviews, and assess current and past orders to help you track delivery dates, refresh your memory on past purchases, and check historical pricing. Rufus helps make shopping fast, easy, and convenient during Prime Day and beyond.
5. Amazon Lens
Amazon Lens is an AI-powered visual shopping feature that enables you to search and shop for specific items of interest using images, screenshots, and barcodes to discover visually similar products. Located in the Amazon Shopping app’s search bar (find the camera icon), Amazon Lens can search for the image or object being scanned to find exact matches and similar items from Amazon’s vast selection.
Take a photo of an item you love, use a screenshot, or scan a barcode to find the item—you can also add text like a specific brand or color to your search once you’ve taken a picture to help refine results. Once your results populate, use the “Today’s Deals” search filter to discover the best deals from this year’s Prime Day event.
Bonus: Deal notifications
Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items by visiting the Prime Day event page in the Amazon Shopping app. Once the event begins, members will receive push notifications on available deals to which they’ve subscribed.
Making the most of AI shopping tools year-round
These AI shopping features aren’t just helpful during major sale events like Prime Day 2025; they’re valuable tools for everyday shopping all year long.
As you use AI tools more frequently, they become better and better. By leveraging these features throughout the year, you can develop smarter shopping habits that help you save time and money.
Trending news and stories