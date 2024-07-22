Do you have a product physically in front of you that you can’t name? Are you trying to recreate a cute outfit you saw on social media? Enter Amazon Lens, a visual search tool that tens of millions of customers are using each month to find exactly what they’re looking for quickly and easily. Learn all about this popular technology that we can no longer claim is a best-kept secret on how to shop Amazon—we’ve seen the number of customers using Amazon Lens grow by more than 50% in the last year. Using the Lens icon in the search bar, there are three different ways to visually search Amazon’s store.