Search with images in your photo library
Have a picture or screenshot of something you want to buy? You don’t need to describe the product, color, or shape. Simply tap the Lens icon in the search bar, tap upload to access your camera roll, select the image you want to use, and Amazon Lens—in seconds—shows you similar items to shop on Amazon.
We recently launched the Circle to Search feature, allowing you to circle the specific product you’re searching for when there are multiple products in the image.
Customers worldwide are increasingly using their own photos to search with Amazon Lens, as we’ve seen the number of photo searches with Amazon Lens more than double over the past year. From replicating looks, to finding replacement parts, to finding exact matches for items that catch your eye, Amazon Lens simplifies the shopping experience for you.
In addition to searching with images in your camera roll, Camera Search allows you to snap a photo while you’re out and about, watching tv, or reading a magazine, and let our visual search algorithms do the rest. For example, see a cool vase that your friend couldn’t recall from where it was purchased? Snap a pic and find it on Amazon.
You can sort by price, customer ratings, and fast and reliable delivery options across our wide selection of products, including more 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. You can also add text to your search once you’ve taken a picture to refine results—for example, type a specific brand or change the color of the product.
To find complementary items, such as a charger for your laptop or bit for your drill set, take a picture of the device and add text (e.g., “charger”).
If you already have an item you love in front of you, Barcode Scan is a quick and easy way to find the item on Amazon. With Barcode Scan, you can compare prices, delivery options, or restock products you’ve already purchased. When you click the Lens icon in the search bar, you’ll find a barcode option that allows you to easily scan any barcode to pull up a product—all without having to type and scroll to find your exact match. Barcode Scan is already helping millions of customers worldwide find the items they’re looking for.