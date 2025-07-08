Key takeaways
The shopping event you’ve been waiting for is finally here! Amazon’s biggest Prime Day event yet—with more days to shop—has officially started, and Prime members worldwide can shop more deals at 50% off or more this year compared to last year's event.
We’re kicking off Day 1 with tons of amazing deals on top brands and products, from electronics and kitchen essentials to beauty and fashion must-haves.
This year’s extended shopping event—which will end on July 11—will feature some of the hottest deals of the summer across more than 35 categories, including big discounts on services and programs like Audible and Kindle Unlimited.
With so many deals to explore, we’ve hand-picked some of the best ones you’ll find during Prime Day 2025, along with some tips and tricks for making the most of the big event. Over the next four days, we’ll update this list with more great deals, so be sure to check back throughout the event!
The best deals on Day 1 of Prime Day 2025
Save 28% on an Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatch with a jet black aluminum 46 mm case, a more comfortable design, and GPS. Shop the deal.
Get your beauty sleep with 30% off a machine-washable satin pajama set from Victoria's Secret. Shop the deal.
Hoping to keep your hair moisturized and smooth all summer? Save 30% on Matrix Food For Soft Conditioner. Shop the deal.
Save 30% on the JBL Vibe Beam wireless earbuds—which offer up to 32 hours of battery life. Shop the deal.
While they're 43% off, grab a Bentgo Chill Kids Leak-Proof Lunch Box ahead of back-to-school season. Shop the deal.
Tip: Remember, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop all the Prime Day deals. If you haven’t already, get signed up for savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership.
Delight the little builder in your life with the LEGO City Yellow Delivery Truck playset, perfect for kids ages 8 and up. It's 30% off this Prime Day. Shop the deal.
Save 50% on a Ring Battery Doorbell, which offers head-to-toe video, live view with two-way talk, and motion detection. Shop the deal.
Achieve touchable texture and volume for your hair with 25% offdry texture spray from Moroccanoil. Shop the deal.
Create unique sparkling and still drinks with 44% off the Ninja Thirsti drink system and soda maker. Shop the deal.
Save 51% on the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian noise cancelling headphones, which deliver rich, immersive sound. Shop the deal.
Lengthen and lift your lashes with the Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara, now 30% off. Shop the deal.
Stay up to date with your music, shows, and games on the road with 36% off the Samsung Galaxy tablet. Shop the deal.
Keep track of things like your sleep, heart rate, and fitness with the Oura Ring 4, now 15% off. Shop the deal.
Bask in the scent of white peony, sage, and velvet musk all day with 30% off Bombshell Seduction eau de parfum from Victoria's Secret. Shop the deal.
Auto-replenish your face, no matter what your skin type, with 30% off Moisture Surge from Clinique. Shop the deal.
Tip: New this year, Prime members can shop Today’s Big Deals—daily deal drops featuring deep discounts across themes like Summer Savings and Premium Deals. During the drops, members can discover exciting deals from popular brands like Ninja, Sony, and Too Faced—while supplies last.
Level up your baby's sleep with 30% off the Frida Baby 3-in-1 humidifier, diffuser, and nightlight. Shop the deal.
Save big on the 8.3-inch, 128 GB Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)—which is 23% off right now. Shop the deal.
Is pickleball your sport? Save 66% on the JOOLA Vision pickleball paddle with textured carbon grip surface technology. Shop the deal.
Keep your drinks ice cold all day long with 34% off the STANLEY IceFlow stainless-steel tumbler with straw. Shop the deal.
The Kiehl's Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+—an invisible facial sunscreen with collagen peptide and UV filters—is 30% off for Prime Day. Shop the deal.
Add some sparkle to your ensemble with 29% off this Kendra Scott Elisa pendant necklace. Shop the deal.
Access all the hard-to-reach corners with 34% off the Bissell multipurpose portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. Shop the deal.
Make your time at the gym more fun with the JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds, now 40% off. Shop the deal.
Tip: Check your Buy Again section to spot items that you regularly purchase on deal.
Never lose your phone again with 30% off a waterproof phone pouch with bow design from Case-Mate. Shop the deal.
Whip up a dozen vegan-friendly chocolate chip treats with 30% off Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cookie mix. Shop the deal.
Save 40% on the IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream full-coverage foundation with SPF 50, color corrector, and anti-aging serum. Shop the deal.
Save 33% on the Melissa & Doug wooden shape sorting cube—a classic infant toy that makes the perfect baby gift. Shop the deal.
Tip: Shop small this Prime Day. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. This Prime Day, new deals from small businesses are dropping all the time at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness so be sure to check those out.
Keep up with your favorite newscast or brand-new playlist with 26% off Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds. Shop the deal.
Looking for a long-lasting fresh, floral scent that's perfect for every occasion? Grab a bottle of Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum for 30% off. Shop the deal.
Grab the iconic crease-proof tarte shape tape full-coverage concealer while it's 40% off. Shop the deal.
Get all your work done without worrying about the sun with 22% off an HP BrightView laptop with anti-glare coating. Shop the deal.
Avoid spillage with 40% off the Hydro Flask 32-ounce travel tumbler with handle, lid, and straw. Shop the deal.
Exfoliate your face at the end of a long day with 30% off Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser. Shop the deal.
Offer a cold drink for all your guests with 20% off an insulated ice chest from Igloo. Shop the deal.
Catch up on all the latest episodes of your favorite podcast with 44% off JBL Bluetooth headphones. Shop the deal.
Tip: There are millions of customers in the U.S. with Early Access to Alexa+. Just ask Alexa+ for deal recommendations tailored to you and to notify you about new deals on items in your cart or on your wish list.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is perfect for kids ages 3–7—and it's 54% off for Prime Day. Shop the deal.
Save 35% on a Beats Pill x Kim Kardashian water-resistant wireless bluetooth speaker. Shop the deal.
Help your kids burn off all their energy with 52% off a Little Tikes inflatable bouncer. Shop the deal.
You won't want to miss the 51% savings on this elegant Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet. Shop the deal.
Hydrate in the dog days of summer with 30% off Liquid I.V. Firecracker-flavored Popsicle electrolyte mix. Shop the deal.
Find your inner architect with 64% off the 60-piece PicassoTiles construction playboard. Shop the deal.
Tip: Browse AI-powered Shopping Guides to quickly compare products across categories, read summarized reviews, and identify which upcoming deals to shop.
Walk the city streets all day long with 38% off the best-selling Reebok Club C women's sneakers. Shop the deal.
Now's a great time to buy a new car seat, with savings of 35% on the Graco Extend2Fit convertible baby car seat. Shop the deal.
Save 15% on a 5 pack of men's short sleeve, dry fit, active crew neck t-shirts from Real Essentials. Shop the deal.
Save big on select Little Sleepies two-piece pajama sets, including the unicorn print which is 40% off. Shop the deal.
Get the whole family moving with 24% off a new kind of video game console from New Playground. Shop the deal.
Make a quick dinner or reheat your leftovers with less oil with 39% off the Ninja toaster oven. Shop the deal.
The Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean Upright Vacuum is 45% off for Prime Day, so grab one for a great price while you can. Shop the deal.
Tip: Ask Rufus questions like “What Prime Day deals should I shop?” to get immediate, personalized recommendations tailored to your shopping history.
Capture high-res photos and stay organized with 27% off the superslim Galaxy S25 Edge. Shop the deal.
Spritz yourself from head to toe with 20% off the Sol de Janeiro hair and body fragrance mist. Shop the deal.
Teach your tyke how to feel comfortable on a bike with 28% off the Sereed baby balance bike. Shop the deal.
Tip: Set up your Interests today by selecting categories you’re passionate about from golfing to cooking to music and instantly see relevant deal recommendations appear in your feed.
Carry your sunblock wherever you go with 15% off travel-size Sun Bum Road Tripper sun essentials. Shop the deal.
Smooth your skin with 30% off Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective cream for anti-aging and even skin tone. Shop the deal.
Promote collagen production and maintain healthy skin with 34% off peptides powder from Vital Proteins. Shop the deal.
Play music, hear the news, or check the weather with 20% off this waterproof Sonos portable speaker. Shop the deal.
Connect to game engines for high-definition feedback with 25% off a racing wheel and pedals from Logitech. Shop the deal.
About Prime Day
Prime Day is a Prime member-exclusive shopping event. The 2025 Prime Day event officially started Tuesday, July 8, at 12:01 a.m. PDT and will run until midnight on Friday, July 11—offering Prime members 96 hours of big deals and huge savings across more than 35 categories and top brands.
