Customers are busier than ever this holiday season. Whether searching for last-minute gifts, sending packages to family and friends, or looking to keep that "special something" a surprise, customers can rely on Amazon to make life easier with fast, free delivery options designed to meet all of their needs.

To help make holiday shopping and shipping even easier, we’re delivering smiles in a variety of convenient ways. From knowing whether an item will arrive before or after Christmas before you purchase it, to last-minute gifts available with Same-Day Delivery, to real-time delivery tracking and tracking sharing, to convenient options that let you decide when and where to receive your packages (including in-garage delivery), here’s how we’re helping make the holidays as stress-free as possible.



Holiday delivery messaging on search and detail pages

Shopping for Christmas? Look for the message “Arrives before Christmas” on search and item detail pages if you need that special gift or stocking stuffer delivered prior to Santa’s arrival.



Same-Day Delivery and Same-Day Holiday Gift Guide

Need a last-minute gift, stocking stuffer, or holiday hosting essential delivered the same day? We’ve got you covered. Tens of millions of items across top categories including electronics, beauty, toys and games, are eligible for Same-Day Delivery (including Amazon.com gift cards). Visit Amazon’s Same-Day Holiday Gift Guide to find must-have items in top categories—delivered fast via Same-Day Delivery.

Same-Day Delivery is available in over 90 U.S. metro areas, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Denver, Kansas City, Phoenix, Orlando, Detroit, Miami, and Dallas. Check whether your area has Same-Day Delivery. You can also look for “free delivery today” next to the product name as you shop across all of Amazon.

Another convenient option is our new Same-Day Delivery or in-store pickup options from local retailers. This allows you to shop and pick up items directly from popular brick-and-mortar retailers like Sur La Table, Fabletics, Tillys, Office Depot, and more. Take advantage of this shopping option through Amazon.com or the Amazon mobile app. Orders are available for pick up in-store within hours, or have them delivered to your door as soon as that same day. Check if this option is available in your area.

Track your delivery in real-time

To track a package when it's out for delivery, use Amazon Map Tracking—re-imagined as Santa’s sleigh for the holiday season! To access Amazon Map Tracking, select Track Package from the Your Orders page or your shipment confirmation email. On the day of delivery, use the map to see when the driver is getting close. This can be especially helpful if you need to intercept a surprise package before it gets delivered.



Share order tracking

Sending a package to someone else? You can send tracking information to friends and family with Amazon Share Tracking. Once a package ships, visit Your Orders on the Amazon shopping app, select the purchased item, and click Share Tracking to send a link with the tracking information via text, email, or messaging apps such as WhatsApp. If the item was marked as a gift during checkout, Amazon Share Tracking allows the recipient to virtually unbox the item, send a thank-you email, and take advantage of other features—right from the Amazon app.



Package pickup

Need help keeping gifts a secret this year? Package pickup is secure and private, helping to ensure everything on your list is a surprise. What’s no surprise is that December is one of the most popular months for customers to use our package pickup offering. Find a conveniently located pickup location from our network of thousands of Amazon Lockers or Counters.

Plans can change last minute, so why can’t your delivery destination? New this year, you can redirect eligible items to a conveniently located Amazon Locker via Amazon’s mobile app. Your shipment notification will let you know if there is a redirect option available. From there, you can find eligible locations on the mobile app's order tracking page. Simply click the Locker location you’d like your package to be redirected to and we will re-route your delivery.



Pick your delivery day with Amazon Day

If you’re traveling, want to make sure you are home when your packages arrive, or want to take advantage of a holiday deal but don’t need the item right away, Amazon Day gives Prime members the ability to choose a specific day of the week that works best for them to receive orders—and it’s completely free. It’s also great for consolidating multiple orders into a single delivery. In fact, Amazon Day deliveries use 30% fewer boxes on average and saved 180 million boxes in 2022.

Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery

Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery is a convenient and secure way for eligible Prime members to receive their packages and grocery deliveries in the safety of their own garage. Available in over 5,000 cities around the U.S., this option ensures that all of your holiday deliveries are home when you get there. Sign up for for Amazon Key In-Garage delivery.

Learn how Amazon is making holiday shopping and delivery more convenient.