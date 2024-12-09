Volunteers for Our Duty to Deliver use Amazon logistics to send holiday magic to service members and their families with timely deliveries.
This holiday season, the Our Duty to Delivery volunteer program is again working to ensure the spirit of giving reaches our loved ones stationed far from home. I’ve been a part of this program since it began in 2021 and, this year, have the honor of leading it across Amazon operations sites in the U.S. This initiative combines Amazon’s cutting-edge logistics capabilities with a heartfelt mission: to serve those who serve us.
An innovative, employee-driven program
Currently in its fourth year, the Our Duty to Deliver program started in 2021 at Amazon’s BFI4 site in Kent, Washington, by a small group of employees. This group was inspired by their personal memories of receiving gifts from family and friends while living overseas or on military bases. In the few years since its inception, the program has grown to include thousands of employees.
A mission of care and precision
Millions of packages go through Amazon’s fulfillment centers every day, and while our goal is to make sure every package reaches the customer on time, sometimes things happen along the wayand that’s where my team steps in. The journey starts with Amazon’s advanced tracking systems, which identify packages at risk of missing their delivery deadlines—specifically those bound for military bases. When this happens, Our Duty to Deliver volunteers step in, working to locate, reroute, and personally shepherd these packages to ensure they arrive on time.
Packages can face a host of challenges in our fulfillment centers, from slipping off conveyor belts to getting tangled in netting. But these volunteers are experts: They head to the last known location of the package, find it, and then physically walk each package through Amazon’s facilities, making sure it boards the right truck or plane.
For military members in particular, receiving a package during the holidays means more than just unwrapping a gift—it’s a lifeline to home. As someone who has been there, I know this firsthand. During my deployment to Afghanistan with the First Cavalry Division in 2016 and 2017, there were some lonely days. But checking my mailbox and finding an Amazon package often brought a little light into my day. That’s why I’m so passionate about this program. Seeing employees from around the country come together to make the extra effort for our troops is one of the most rewarding parts of my job.
Every package we deliver is more than just a box; it’s a piece of home, a moment of connection, and a source of joy for the holidays. I can’t wait to make this season brighter for those who sacrifice so much for us. Thank you to all of the employees across Amazon who make this happen and from all of us at Amazon, happy holidays!