Getting the right people in the right places across our operations network is important, but ensuring that everyone is trained on how to safely perform their new roles is essential. As part of their onboarding process, every operations employee must participate in rigorous safety trainings as they learn their new job. They learn things like how to pick and stow products in ergonomically-friendly power zones to reduce risk of injury, what the different color tape is on the floor so they know safe places to walk through the site, and how to push and pull carts safely around the building.