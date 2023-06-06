I'm a leader on Amazon's Last Mile Delivery team. These are 6 lessons I've learned in my career.

I got my first taste of what it’s like to create and build something of my own when I was in high school. I would spend all of my time outside of my schoolwork obsessively working on a fansite for the band Radiohead. Eventually, the site got pretty popular, and the band started sending me exclusive news and swag. They even invited me to shows and events where I got to meet them. During my senior year, a startup approached me about purchasing the site for a community they were building. I agreed and the money funded my college education. I remember the passion and excitement I felt in building something that truly mattered to others. It was a fun send-off to college.I graduated with a Computer Science degree from the University of Waterloo which has an incredible internship program. You do six internships that are four months each, and graduate with two years of real work experience. My final internship was at Amazon in the fall of 2004. Upon graduating, I joined the company as a full-time software development engineer. Since then, I’ve worked in a few areas of the company including retail, devices, and operations. I’ve even had the opportunity to help invent and build new products for our customers like the first Kindle. Now, I lead our Last Mile Delivery and Technology teams, which develop delivery programs and technology to help make deliveries possible. If you’ve ever seen one of Amazon’s navy-blue delivery vans, you’ve seen part of what we do.I’ve been lucky to have had the chance to build inventive products and technology for customers while learning along the way. Here are some of my best pieces of advice for anyone hoping to grow at any stage of their life or career.