Key takeaways
- Customers in more than 1,000 cities and towns now have access to fresh perishable groceries with free Same-Day Delivery.
- Amazon plans to expand this capability to over 2,300 areas across the U.S. by the end of 2025.
- Thousands of fresh grocery items are now available alongside millions of everyday Amazon.com products—all delivered within hours.
- Same-Day Delivery is free for orders over $25 for Prime members, and available to customers without a Prime membership for a fee.
Amazon is undergoing one of its most significant grocery expansions by introducing thousands of perishable grocery items at a great value to its Same-Day Delivery service. Customers in more than 1,000 cities and towns across the U.S. can now order fresh groceries with their Same-Day Delivery orders with plans to expand to over 2,300 cities by the end of 2025.
The service offers customers the option to order from thousands of fresh grocery items—including produce, dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods, and frozen foods—at an incredible value alongside the millions of items such as everyday household essentials, electronics, and other products already available for Same-Day Delivery on Amazon.com. Customers can now order milk alongside electronics; oranges, apples, and potatoes with a mystery novel; and frozen pizza at the same time as tools for their next home improvement project—and check out with one cart and have everything delivered to their doorstep within hours.
Amazon is always looking for ways to make grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for our customers, especially Prime members—and this new service makes grocery shopping a quick and easy experience.
How does Same-Day Delivery work for fresh groceries?
Amazon works hard to help customers feel confident in the fresh food they’re purchasing online. Its specialized temperature-controlled fulfillment network ensures customers receive fresh, high-quality perishable grocery items, with every item undergoing a six-point quality check upon arrival and before leaving for delivery. Temperature-sensitive products are delivered in insulated bags that are recyclable in most curbside recycling programs, the same used for Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market deliveries, to ensure items remain at appropriate temperatures.
The service is designed to complement Amazon's existing grocery delivery offerings—including Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com.
How much does Same-Day Delivery cost?
For Prime members, Same-Day Delivery is free for orders over $25 in most cities. If your order doesn’t meet the minimum, you can still choose Same-Day Delivery for a $2.99 fee. For customers without a Prime membership, the service is available with a $12.99 fee, regardless of order size.
When Amazon began to add perishable groceries like bananas, milk, eggs, and bread to its Same-Day Delivery service in regions like Phoenix, Orlando, and Kansas City, customers embraced the convenience. Strawberries, Honeycrisp apples, limes, and avocados now rank among the top 10 items in Same-Day Delivery carts.
Will Same-Day Delivery on groceries expand to more cities?
Today, customers in more than 1,000 cities and towns can now order fresh groceries with their Same-Day Delivery orders. Amazon plans to expand this capability to over 2,300 cities and towns across the U.S. by end of this year, and even more communities through 2026.
To explore Same-Day Delivery and grocery options in your area, visit the Same-Day Store on Amazon.com.