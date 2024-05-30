Lee este artículo en español.

Friday movie night has become a weekly tradition in our house. We settle into the couch, my daughters browse Prime Video, and I order from our favorite restaurants on Grubhub. Whether its pizza and Paw Patrol for them, or falafel and Fallout for me, these little moments are the perfect end to our week. And now, Prime membership is about to make them even better.

Get ready Prime members: restaurant delivery to your door with Grubhub is going to get more convenient and affordable. Amazon customers in the U.S. can now order from hundreds of thousands of restaurants in all 50 states with Grubhub—without leaving our store. Additionally, Prime members can now enjoy free Grubhub+—a $120 value per year—included with their Prime membership on an ongoing basis, so no automatic renewal into a paid Grubhub+ membership will be required. Grubhub+ includes $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $12, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive offers.

When shopping on Amazon and hunger strikes, Prime members can now order Grubhub with the same free delivery they have come to know and love. Whether it's saving money on your favorite takeout with Grubhub+, free shipping on more than 300 million items, including tens of millions of products available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, entertainment like Road House or The Boys on Prime Video, exclusive deals on Prime Day, grocery and prescription savings, or Prime shopping benefits beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime, Prime keeps adding more savings, convenience, and entertainment.

I know this offer is going to be a huge hit in our household for Friday movie night!



How To Order Grubhub on Amazon

Amazon customers can now access Grubhub conveniently on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app, enabling them to order Grubhub while shopping on Amazon without having to download or switch to the Grubhub app. Visit amazon.com/grubhub to complete a food delivery order with Grubhub. The ordering experience is identical to the experience on Grubhub.com or Grubhub’s app. Customers will see the same restaurant prices they do on Grubhub.

How To Activate the Grubhub+ Offer and Start Saving Today

Prime members can now enjoy all the savings perks of Grubhub+ on an ongoing basis without automatically renewing into a paid Grubhub+ membership: $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $12, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive offers. To view details and activate the Grubhub+ ongoing offer, visit amazon.com/grubhub. Previously a one-year trial that converted to a paid Grubhub+ membership, Prime members only activate the ongoing Grubhub+ offer once—all you need to enjoy Grubhub+ is a Prime membership.

Since the start of the Grubhub+ offer in 2022, Prime members have saved hundreds of millions of dollars from waived subscription fees and discounts. Those who place at least one order a month save an average of $300 per year in delivery fees and promotions with Grubhub+. Beyond the $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $12, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive offers that come with Grubhub+, Prime members automatically save $120 per year on a Grubhub+ membership—and every year thereafter as long as they remain with Prime.

Ready to give Grubhub ordering on Amazon a try? Additionally, Prime members can save $5 on a Grubhub delivery order over $25 from now through June 2 with the code “PRIME5”. The code can be entered by Prime members during checkout when shopping Grubhub on Amazon.com or in the Amazon Shopping app, or the code can be automatically applied by clicking on a banner at checkout. Those Prime members who choose to use the Grubhub app can input the code manually. Terms and conditions apply.



Why join Prime?

Prime makes life a little easier and saves members money every day. Building on members already enormous access to more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, today’s news marks another step forward in our commitment to making food choices better for members—with savings and convenience getting even more pronounced.

Don’t have Prime? Learn more about Prime benefits and join today. A membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually—and Amazon also offers discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on tens of millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.

Prime Access is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid. Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for young adults ages 18-24 and students enrolled in a two- or four-year college. Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers.

Next, learn how to sign up for Prime today and find out if you qualify for a discounted membership.