We know that speed matters to our customers, which is why we’re continuing to invest in our logistics and delivery capabilities. To deliver at our

fastest speeds ever

for U.S. Prime members, we expanded the number of

Same-Day Delivery

sites by more than 60% in 2024, and we now proudly serve more than 140 metro areas. Prime members responded to our faster delivery speeds, with members in the U.S. placing an average of nearly 100 orders last year—that’s nearly two orders every single week.