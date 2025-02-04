Year after year, Amazon customers are saving big simply by having a Prime membership. In fact, in 2024, Prime members benefited from our fastest delivery speeds and saved more money than ever before.
A three-panel graphic that shows an Amazon employee working at a fulfillment center on the left side, an Amazon delivery driver in the upper right and customer using the Amazon Shopping app in the bottom right.

Amazon announces 7 new innovations that power your shopping and delivery experience

Here's how Amazon continues to innovate to deliver for customers, improve the employee experience, and build on its sustainability goals.

Fast deliveries and big savings

Stylized globe icon with Amazon's delivery speed announcement for 2024
Amazon delivered at our fastest speeds ever for Prime members globally in 2024 and delivered more than 9 billion items the same day or next day, getting customers what they need, when they need it. And it’s not just time that customers are saving, Prime members worldwide also saved nearly $95 billion on fast, free delivery. In the U.S., that means Prime members saved on average over $500 on their deliveries last year—nearly four times the cost of an annual membership fee.
Infographic with blue delivery truck icon: Amazon's 9 billion+ rapid deliveries globally in 2024
We know that speed matters to our customers, which is why we’re continuing to invest in our logistics and delivery capabilities. To deliver at our fastest speeds ever for U.S. Prime members, we expanded the number of Same-Day Delivery sites by more than 60% in 2024, and we now proudly serve more than 140 metro areas. Prime members responded to our faster delivery speeds, with members in the U.S. placing an average of nearly 100 orders last year—that’s nearly two orders every single week.
Amazon Prime delivery savings statistic with money bag graphic
We’ve also shortened the distance our deliveries have to travel to reach customers by dividing our operations and transportation networks into smaller, easier-to-serve regions and stocking more of the products our customers want locally. We are delivering faster speeds on a broader selection while also improving the overall safety of our employees. The speed improvements we’re making come primarily from placing products closer to customers. The people picking, packing, and driving are doing the exact same thing for orders that arrive the same or next day as orders that used to take two or three days. We allocated over $750 million last year for technologies, resources, training, and programs to further improve safety across our network, and from 2019 to 2023, we saw a 28% improvement in our U.S. recordable incident rate.
Infographic: $500+ savings for Prime members vs membership cost in 2024

Wide selection of what customers want and need

We’re delivering more of what we call “everyday essentials,” the household and pantry items that Prime members need—and often need quickly—across health, beauty, baby, pet food, and more. Over 2 billion items from our everyday essentials selection arrived the same or next day in the U.S. last year—an increase of more than 50% year-over-year. We also expanded our Same-Day Delivery category selection, offering customers a convenient way to shop grocery items alongside everyday essentials.
Amazon delivers 2 billion+ everyday essentials in US for 2024, up 50% from 2023
“Fast, free delivery with Prime changed customers’ expectations, and we aim to keep exceeding expectations and help members get more of what they need and want—at record speeds,” said Doug Herrington CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “Record savings during our Prime-exclusive deal events, new offers like fuel savings, and fast, convenient delivery of everyday essentials, fresh groceries, and even prescription medication are some of the perks helping make Prime a better deal than ever before.”

Adding value to Prime membership

Infographic detailing Prime membership evolution from 2005 to 2025
We launched Prime 20 years ago with one million items shipped in two days, for free. Today, Prime offers free delivery on more than 300 million items across 35 categories, tens of millions of which can be delivered the same or next day—which means Prime now offers 20 times more selection that can be delivered twice as fast compared to when Prime first launched in the U.S. in 2005. Prime today is a comprehensive membership that also includes exclusive deals and discounts, a vast entertainment collection, savings beyond Amazon, and add-on benefits for grocery and healthcare.
Since its launch, we’ve significantly increased the value of the Prime membership in the U.S. by introducing additional benefits and offers, including:
  • Exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, as well as tens of thousands of Prime-exclusive deals every day and 30-minute early access to deals.
  • The option to use the convenient shopping benefits of Prime—like fast, free delivery, easy returns, and 24/7 live chat support—on thousands of brands’ online stores with Buy with Prime.
  • Access to movies, series, documentaries, and live sports on Prime Video, including Red One, Cross, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Boys, and Thursday Night Football.
  • Unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, access to free games and a monthly Twitch channel subscription with Prime Gaming, and a selection of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics, and manga.
  • Ad-free listening of 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music.
  • Grocery savings in-store and online at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market at no added-cost, and unlimited free grocery delivery on orders over $35 with a $9.99 monthly subscription.
  • Prescription medication as low as $1 per month and fast, free shipping from Amazon Pharmacy, plus access to unlimited eligible generic prescription medication for $5 per month (including free shipping) with RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy.
  • High-quality health care from One Medical for a discounted membership fee of $9 per month (or $99 annually vs. $199 annually for non-Prime members), with the option to add up to five additional memberships for the family for $6 per month (or $66 annually) each.
  • A free Grubhub+ membership, offering unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.
  • Savings of $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S.
How to sign up for Prime

Anyone can join Prime in the U.S. for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Prime also offers discounted membership options that provide all of the benefits of a regular Prime membership. Young adults ages 18-24 and higher education students can try Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access for 30-days and then pay $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.
