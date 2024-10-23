Prime members already know that their membership makes life easier and more convenient every day. My young family, for example, loves saving time and trips to the store with Prime’s

fast, free delivery

on tens of millions of items,

groceries

, and

prescriptions

. We enjoy movie nights at home, made possible by everyone finding something they love in the broad entertainment catalog that comes with

Prime Video

. And we love saving money on the exclusive deals and discounts Prime makes possible from the comfort of our own home. But sometimes a car ride can’t be avoided—whether it’s to get to the kids’ sports, make a day trip around the Pacific Northwest, or pick up a loved one at the airport. I’m excited to announce that these car rides will be opportunities to save with your

Prime membership

, too!