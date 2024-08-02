Get caught up on the hit series’ key moments and pivotal characters ahead of the Season 2 premiere on August 29, exclusively on Prime Video.
The first season of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power introduced fans the world over to a thrilling, gorgeously realized vision of a mythical age thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy takes place.
With Season 2 premiering August 29 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, let’s look back at key points and moments from Season 1, before heading back to Middle-earth for more adventures.
Discontent in Númenor
Thanks to Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) intervention, the island kingdom of Númenor came to the aid of the people of the Southlands to try and repel the growing threat of orcs. But following a horrifying defeat in their attempt to save the Southlanders, the sea captain Elendil (Lloyd Owen) believes his son, Isildur (Maxim Baldry), died in the chaos of the volcanic eruption.
The politics in Númenor are delicate, and with Queen-regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) blinded in the clash against the orcs while senators sew discontent over teaming with the elf Galadriel, things look to get more complicated as we head into Season 2.
Mordor is born
Late in Season 1, a group of orcs build trenches to push water into a simmering volcano, triggering an eruption in the Southlands, an event that leaves the formerly vibrant swath of land covered in ash and flame. As the daylight fades into this newfound darkness, it’s revealed this land is actually Mordor, the future home of Sauron and his forces from The Lord of the Rings saga.
Sauron is revealed—and Galadriel knows
Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power introduced us to the mysterious, charismatic character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), who joins Galadriel on much of her mission. It isn’t until the end of Season 1, though, that his true identity is revealed. Halbrand makes his way to the elven city of Lindon, where he plants the idea to create a set of powerful rings with the elven leaders.
Galadriel becomes suspicious of Halbrand’s true identity and confronts him, and it’s only then that Halbrand reveals he’s actually the long-lost Middle-earth villain Sauron, who hasn’t been seen for years.
Durin IV is stripped of his rank
Elrond (Robert Aramayo) reaches out to his old friend Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) in Khazad-dûm, to see if he can help him acquire some of the powerful mineral mithril discovered in the dwarf kingdom. The dwarves had stopped mining the material because it was too dangerous, but Elrond convinced Durin IV to help him acquire some in hopes it could help the elves retain their immortality.
But before they can restart mining operations, Durin IV and Elrond are discovered by Durin IV’s father, the king. For going against his wishes and helping Elrond, Durin IV is stripped of his title and Elrond is banished from the kingdom.
The first Rings of Power are forged
At Halbrand’s recommendation, the elven smith Celebrimbor uses the small amount of the powerful material mithril in his possession to forge three Rings of Power for the elves—the first three of the eventual Rings of Power from the series’ namesake, and the precursors to the eventual One Ring that is featured in Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
The Stranger and Nori take a road trip
After literally falling from the sky early in the season, the magical character The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) remains a mystery after spending much of his time on the road with the humble Harfoots. The end of Season 1 finds The Stranger and his newfound friend Nori (Markella Kavenagh), a young Harfoot, heading off on an adventure to parts unknown—and with The Stranger’s true identity still unknown.
The Stranger was recently revealed to be an “Istar” or wizard, and is now on a quest to unlock the secret of his name, his powers, and his true purpose in Middle-earth.
What’s to come in Season 2?
The Rings of Power will be digging deeper into different areas of Tolkien’s fantasy epic, including the live-action introduction of enigmatic Middle-earth character Tom Bombadil, who will be played by Rory Kinnear. Referred to as “Old Tom” in Tolkien’s written work, the character often drifted into and out of the narrative, so The Rings of Power creative team were excited to take up the challenge of finding a worthy place for “Old Tom” in their story.
“Traditionally, he lives in this place called the Withywindle, which is this sort of almost enchanted forest,” co-showrunner J.D. Payne told Vanity Fair. “In our story, he has gone out to the lands of Rhûn, which we learn used to be sort of Edenic and green and beautiful, but now is sort of a dead wasteland. Tom has gone out there to see what’s happened as he goes on his various wanderings.”
Season 2 will also see the live-action debut of one of Tolkien’s most terrifying creations, the Barrow-wights, undead creatures who will wreak havoc on our Middle-earth heroes.
Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on August 29 on Prime Video. The first season is available to stream now.