The WNBA will be back on Prime Video this season starting on May 22 with 21 exclusive games. Prime Video's coverage incldes the championship game of the Commissioner's Cup on July 1.
Basketball fans will get to watch a stacked schedule that includes Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, the defending WNBA champions New York Liberty, and the WNBA's newest team: the Golden State Valkyries.
Here's the WNBA schedule on Prime Video and how to watch the games.
How to watch the WNBA on Prime Video
These WNBA games can be streamed exclusively on Prime Video in the United States and Canada across hundreds of compatible devices. You can stream from the web, or use the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs.
Prime Video is included as one of the amazing benefits of a Prime membership. A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. You can also try a 30-day free trial of Prime to get started.
Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients. These memberships provide the same valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
2025 WNBA schedule on Prime Video
Prime Video will stream 21 WNBA games during the 2025 season. Most games are on Thursday nights, and all game times listed will be EDT and are subject to change.
- Thursday, May 22: Indiana Fever @ Atlanta Dream – 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 29: Dallas Wings @ Chicago Sky – 8:00 p.m.
- Thursday, June 5: New York Liberty @ Washington Mystics – 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 5: Golden State Valkyries @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m.
- Thursday, June 19: Phoenix Mercury @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, June 19: Indiana Fever @ Golden State Valkyries – 10:00 p.m.
- Thursday, June 26: Los Angeles Sparks @ Indiana Fever – 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, June 26: Washington Mystics @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 1: Commissioner's Cup Championship Game presented by Coinbase – TBD
- Thursday, July 3: Las Vegas Aces @ Indiana Fever – 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, July 10: Las Vegas Aces @ Washington Mystics – 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 24: Las Vegas Aces @ Indiana Fever – 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, July 31: Golden State Valkyries @ Washington Mystics – 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, August 7: Atlanta Dream @ Chicago Sky – 8:00 p.m.
- Thursday, August 7: Indiana Fever @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m.
- Thursday, August 21: Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, August 21: Phoenix Mercury @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m.
- Thursday, August 28: Washington Mystics @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, August 28: Chicago Sky @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m.
- Thursday, September 4: Phoenix Mercury @ Washington Mystics – 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, September 4: Minnesota Lynx @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m.
Latest shows, movies, and live sports on Prime Video
Prime Video offers tons of other streamable content, including more live sports and a huge collection of shows, movies and documentaries.
Check out Amazon Originals like The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Wheel of Time, and Cross. Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
