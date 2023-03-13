Prime
An Amazon Prime membership comes with much more than fast, free delivery. Check out the shopping, entertainment, healthcare, and grocery benefits, plus updates available to members.
Announcing a new resource to learn more about your Prime member benefits
Are you using all the benefits of Prime? Here’s a new resource to stay up to date on the latest entertainment, savings, and other benefits included with your membership.
Shopping benefits
Prime members in more than 10 metro areas in the U.S. can now shop their favorite local retail stores through the Amazon app and on Amazon.com.
No longer invitation only: Buy with Prime will be widely available to more U.S.-based merchants by January 31, 2023.
Amazon's ultrafast shopping experience is moving exclusively onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location.
Amazon Prime members worldwide saved over $1.7 billion—more than any other Prime Day event. Here are some of the best-selling items from this year’s event.
Savings benefits
There are two discounted Prime membership options you may not know about.
Amazon's full-service online pharmacy makes it easy and affordable to shop for medication. Here's how it works.
Prime members in the U.S. can enjoy one year of Grubhub+ for free, with no food-delivery fees on eligible orders.
With most travel and gatherings on temporary hold, photos are serving as a tool for connection.
Amazon Teen offers access to top picks and select Prime benefits, but with some parental oversight.
Amazon Access is a new hub that offers resources to make shopping and saving on Amazon even easier, including information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients.
Introducing RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy, a $5 prescription subscription that helps Prime members who take multiple medications save time and moneyPrime members can now receive all of their eligible generic medications for just $5 a month and have them delivered free to their door. Medications that treat more than 80 common conditions, such as high blood pressure, anxiety, and acid reflux, are included in the RxPass subscription.
Entertainment benefits
The first commercial in a new series of Prime ads debuted during the Academy Awards to share the unifying theme “It’s on Prime.” Watch now.
Prime Video offers a massive library of movies, series, and sports.
Amazon Music expands its Prime benefit to offer a full catalog of music and new experiences for podcast loversWe’ve expanded our music benefit for Prime members to bring them 100 million songs in shuffle mode, the most ad-free top podcasts available, and features that make it easier to discover new content in the Amazon Music app—all at no additional cost to their membership.
Take advantage of this literary Prime benefit to discover new, incredible titles.
With Prime Gaming, Amazon Prime members now enjoy the best of entertainment, including Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Reading.
You can add channels on Prime Video to enjoy more movies and series, and manage your subscriptions all in one place.
A step-by-step guide to X-Ray, Prime Video’s exclusive viewing experience that allows you to find and view bonus content for your favorite TV shows and movies.
I went to an exclusive taping of an 'Amazon Music Live' concert in Los Angeles. Here's what it was like.
The newly redesigned Prime Video experience will be available to customers beginning this summer.
If you set up a Family Library, you can share books with your partner and kids.