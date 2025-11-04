The power of

generative AI

has taken

Alexa’s

music capabilities to the next level with

Amazon Music

. With

Alexa+

, the music streaming experience is revolutionized with intuitive musical intelligence—enabling deeper discoveries and increased engagement with songs, artists, and soundtracks. In fact, we’ve seen customers explore music three times more with

Alexa+

than with the original Alexa, and those who searched for music recommendations listened to nearly 70% more music.