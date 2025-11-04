Key takeaways
The power of generative AI has taken Alexa’s music capabilities to the next level with Amazon Music. With Alexa+, the music streaming experience is revolutionized with intuitive musical intelligence—enabling deeper discoveries and increased engagement with songs, artists, and soundtracks. In fact, we’ve seen customers explore music three times more with Alexa+ than with the original Alexa, and those who searched for music recommendations listened to nearly 70% more music.
To bring these enhanced music experiences to even more customers, we're excited to expand the reach of Alexa+ even further. Beginning today, Alexa+ will be rolling out on the Amazon Music app on iOS and Android. All customers in Alexa+ Early Access will be able to enjoy Alexa+ in the Amazon Music app across all subscription tiers. Stay tuned for further updates on availability, including access for all customers.
The integration of Alexa+ into the Amazon Music app brings a new depth of understanding to interactive AI capabilities in music streaming— from simple queries, to the complicated and obscure. Customers can dive deeper into genres, uncover artist influences and discographies, trace sample origins from their favorite tracks, and even ask, “What’s this song about?”
Ready to dive in? Customers who are in Alexa+ Early Access can download the latest version of the Amazon Music app, then just tap the “a” button in the lower right corner to start talking. If you’re not yet in Early Access, sign up here.*
Below is some inspiration for how to use Alexa+ with Amazon Music.
Finding songs when they’re on the tip of your tongue
We've all been there—you can't remember a song's title, but you recall the artist, a few lyrics, or maybe the movie you heard it from. Alexa+ excels in these moments to help you find and play the song you’re looking for.
- "What's a popular Addison Rae song that was recently released?"
- "What song has lyrics about taking my horse to the old town road?"
- “Which song has the lyrics, ‘Catch me or I’ll go Houdini’?”
- “What’s the song that plays in the opening credits of The Sopranos?”
The new music dialog: more conversation, better matches
Alexa+ transforms the way we discover music by offering a more intuitive, conversation-based approach, turning what used to be a basic search function into an interactive discussion guided by your own curiosity. Beyond simply responding to basic commands, Alexa+ engages in natural dialogue that mirrors talking with a knowledgeable friend about music.
Start with a request like 'I'm in the mood for some electronic music, can you recommend some tracks?' and explore deeper through organic conversation—“can you tell me more about that first artist you mentioned?” You can refine your musical journey by discussing specific eras, regional scenes, moods, and instruments—even expressing what you want to avoid.
Try nuanced requests like:
- "Play pop songs from the '90s from different artists, including Madonna, but skip the boy bands.”
- "Play more songs like this but from different artists and with faster tempos."
- “I'm hosting a dinner party tonight. Can you recommend something jazzy but contemporary that won't overpower the conversation?"
- “Play flamenco-inspired music that incorporates modern beats, similar to Rosalía's musical style, and include only artists from Spain.”
- “Can you recommend new music that would make me seem cool to my 13-year-old daughter without trying too hard?”
Building soundtracks for every moment
Amazon Music takes creating personalized playlists to an entirely new level with Alexa+. Ask for something super specific like "make a playlist of 2010's hits that keep me moving fast, and start with a track from Nicki Minaj," and Alexa will consider, energy levels, and music era, or vibe to deliver the perfect running companion. Or, try something rooted in emotional spaces—like “make me a playlist for Sunday reset"—and Alexa will intuitively understand the vibe you're seeking and generate a unique-to-you playlist that you can save and listen to later, or share with friends.
- "Create a playlist for driving along the Pacific Coast Highway at sunset."
- “Make a playlist of relaxing songs for my dog but with R&B vibes that soothe anxiety.”
- "Create a music playlist that sounds like a Parisian café, and only include songs in French."
- "I need music to help me focus that combines ambient electronic with light classical piano—nothing with lyrics."
These playlists are fully dynamic—you can save them for later in your Amazon Music library, rename them, and ask Alexa to add specific tracks later.
Accessing deep music knowledge
With Alexa+ you can rely on a deeply knowledgeable and conversational music expert in your phone. Alexa’s knowledge spans the breadth of music culture—from historical milestones to tomorrow's album releases, from technical production details to the stories behind iconic songs. Ask about chart positions, band member changes, festival lineups, or even the musical relationships between seemingly unrelated artists.
A few things to try:
- “Create a playlist of '90s underground hip-hop artists just from New York City.”
- "What's the story behind the lyrics to 'Hotel California'?”
- "Recommend some artists that were representative of the London punk scene in the '70s."
- "I’m going to Camp Flog Gnaw. Who are the artists performing for 2025? Can you tell me more about those artists?"
Even when your requests aren’t specific, Alexa+ connects the dots to deliver the right music. Love what you hear? Just ask Alexa to save it, and it will be added to your Amazon Music library.
*After Early Access, Alexa+ will be free with your Prime membership or available to non-Prime customers for $19.99/month.
