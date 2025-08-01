Key takeaways
- Insights showcases personalized listening habits and music statistics for fans.
- Monthly Recaps shows top artists, songs, podcasts, listening minutes, and “Top Listener” badges.
- Additional features are coming later this year.
Amazon Music announces a new feature called Insights, a new destination in the Amazon Music app that helps fans discover and celebrate their unique listening habits. The feature is rolling out to listeners globally across all tiers on the Amazon Music app.
The feature debuts with “Monthly Recaps,” which showcases personalized monthly listening highlights such as most streamed artists, songs, podcasts, listening stats, and more.
Within this experience, you can instantly stream memorable tracks or dive into artists' catalogs with a single tap. And when you find those brag-worthy moments it’s easy to share your musical milestones with pride across your social channels or directly with friends.
So, whether you discover that your most played tracks range from K-pop to reggaeton to country, or you’re a devoted fan in an artist's top listener percentile, Insights empowers you to track, celebrate, and share your unique music journey.
How to access Insights on Amazon Music
01 / 03
Here's how to find Insights on the Amazon Music app:
- Download the latest version of the Amazon Music app on iOS and Android
- Tap “LIBRARY” at the bottom of the screen; customers who have Insights will see the Insights icon on the top right corner and can tap it
- Scroll to explore all your listening Insights available today, and share them with friends
Amazon Music Insights features
Right now, Insights includes Monthly Recaps, which provides you with a detailed look at your listening habits every month. This includes:
- Top artists, songs, and podcasts
- Music and podcast minutes listened, including number of songs, artists, and podcast episodes streamed
- Detailed breakdowns of your top five artists, songs, and podcasts
- Some fans may see a “Top Listener” badge highlighting your place among the most devoted listeners of an artist, song, or podcast
More features are slated for release later this year where you'll be able to celebrate reaching more listening milestones with your favorite artists and discover more of your unique listening patterns.
