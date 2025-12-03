Key takeaways
- Prime Video is introducing a dedicated news destination, accessible from the homepage.
- Customers now have a convenient place to find and watch up-to-the-minute news, all directly on Prime Video.
- All customers in the U.S. can access news 24/7 at no additional cost, with additional news offerings available with subscriptions.
As a first-stop entertainment destination, Prime Video is home to a vast selection of movies, series, sports, live events, and live TV. Now customers in the U.S. can easily and conveniently tune in to local, national, and world news coverage from major providers, including daily news roundups, financial market analyses, and talk shows, with the launch of a dedicated news destination that will be accessible directly on the Prime Video homepage. News networks will include ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, LiveNOW from Fox, CNN Headlines, and NBC News NOW.
The dedicated news destination is currently rolling out and will become available to all U.S. customers for free by end of year. It can easily be found in the top navigation panel on the Prime Video homepage on thousands of devices and available for all Amazon customers in the U.S. at no cost. Prime Video offers an extensive range of news content to explore 24/7, including live local and regional news stations, business, finance, and global news, as well as sports, entertainment, Spanish-language, and weather coverage such as BBC News, FOX Weather, Bloomberg TV+, NBC Sports NOW, Telemundo Al Día among many other news channels, and expanding to over 200+ by end of year.
Customers can also access additional news offerings with subscriptions to Peacock Premium Plus, Paramount+, or FOX One among others.
How much does Prime Video cost?
Prime Video comes with your Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99/month or $139/year. Prime Video shows and movies include limited ads, with an ad-free option available.
Your membership includes all Amazon Prime benefits like free Two-Day Delivery. Discounted memberships are available through Prime Access and Prime for Young Adults.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, and live events—including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies, licensed fan favorites, and Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports.
Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment, as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not can access programming via Prime Video subscriptions such as MGM+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, DAZN, and Crunchyroll, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, rent or buy titles, and enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access, and watch and shop their favorite titles with the fan-fueled shopping experience Shop the Show.
For more info, visit Prime Video.
