As a

first-stop entertainment destination

,

Prime Video

is home to a vast selection of movies, series, sports, live events, and live TV. Now customers in the U.S. can easily and conveniently tune in to local, national, and world news coverage from major providers, including daily news roundups, financial market analyses, and talk shows

,

with the launch of a dedicated news destination that will be accessible directly on the Prime Video homepage. News networks will include ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, LiveNOW from Fox, CNN Headlines, and NBC News NOW.

The dedicated news destination is currently rolling out and will become available to all U.S. customers for free by end of year. It can easily be found in the top navigation panel on the Prime Video homepage on thousands of devices and available for all Amazon customers in the U.S. at no cost.

Prime Video

offers an extensive range of news content to explore 24/7, including live local and regional news stations, business, finance, and global news, as well as sports, entertainment, Spanish-language, and weather coverage such as BBC News, FOX Weather, Bloomberg TV+, NBC Sports NOW, Telemundo Al Día among many other news channels, and expanding to over 200+ by end of year.