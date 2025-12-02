Key takeaways
- 2025 Delivered transforms your streaming history on Amazon Music into personalized insights.
- The feature also creates a virtual music festival poster with your "dream lineup” of artists based on listening history.
- Customers can earn special listener credentials they can share like "Trendsetter" and "Headliner".
The Delivered experience is back for 2025, turning your most-streamed moments on Amazon Music into a personalized music festival. This year’s 2025 Delivered presents fans with VIP access to your own unique lineup of the most-streamed music, podcasts, and audiobooks of the year.
From the moment you snap on your virtual festival wristband, 2025 Delivered will share personal insights from the year including your most-played artists, tracks, and genres, reminding you of moments like how your reggaetón obsession morphed into K-pop therapy. The centerpiece of 2025 Delivered is a personalized virtual festival poster that visualizes your listening history.
Ready to join the celebration? Simply open your Amazon Music app on iOS or Android, head to the “Library” page, and look for "2025 Delivered."
What’s in your 2025 Delivered on Amazon Music?
Like any great festival, your 2025 Delivered experience lets you reconnect with many of your favorites from the year based on listening history, all in one place. Celebrate the best of 2025 with insights including:
- Your top artists and the songs that became your anthems, plus your personalized "My Top Songs of 2025" playlist
- The podcasts that became your daily companions
- Your heavy rotation music genres
- The audiobooks you loved
- Your most-requested artists that had Alexa working overtime
The 2025 Delivered experience isn't only a recap but shareable insights that tell your 2025 story and can be shared with friends and on socials. Notable features include listener credentials such as “Trendsetter", given to early adopters of trending albums, or the “Headliner” badge, which recognizes fans in the top percent of an artist’s listeners.
2025 Delivered is available for eligible Amazon Music customers with a few hours of listening history in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, India, Canada, and Australia. For more on Delivered follow @amazonmusic on Meta, X, TikTok, and YouTube.
In addition, fans worldwide can check out the biggest moments of 2025 across Amazon Music in the “Best of 2025” page in the Amazon Music app.
Tap the “Find” button in the Amazon Music app and navigate to “Listen Your Way” to dive into some of the most fan-celebrated songs, albums, and podcasts on Amazon Music. Plus, check out “Best of 2025” genre playlists and relive the viral moments in music that shaped the year.